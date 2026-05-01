US Senate Forbids Senators From Betting On Prediction Markets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The US Senate moved to bar members of Congress and their staff from participating in prediction markets, after a swift, unanimous vote to rewrite the chamber's standing rules. The measure, approved by unanimous consent, immediately prohibits Senate officials from placing bets on markets that could hinge on information gained through their official duties.

Introduced by Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, the resolution frames the ban as a matter of public trust:“Engaging in any way in a prediction market or trying to place bets where we might have inside information deteriorates the confidence that our constituents have in us.” He added that“By changing the standing rules of the Senate, what we're doing is allowing our constituents to know, once and for all, that no member of the United States Senate, no member of the staff of the United States Senate, can ever use that inside information as a way to monetize this job whatsoever.”

The decision comes as lawmakers weigh accusations of insider trading tied to public-affairs betting markets. In a related development, a special forces soldier connected to a plot to capture former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was charged April 23 with using classified information to place bets on Polymarket; he has pleaded not guilty. soldier charged.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer underscored the moral dimension on the floor, saying that“of all the issues we debate in Washington, this falls clearly in the category of a 'no-brainer.'” He warned that“We must never allow Congress to turn into a casino where members representing the public can gamble on wars, or economic crises, or elections.”

Republican Representative Ashley Hinson followed with a pledge to pursue a similar ban in the House, posting on X that she would introduce a comparable measure. posted on X.

Industry responses soon followed. Polymarket posted on X that it fully supported the Senate resolution and noted that its terms of service“already prohibit such conduct, but codifying this into law is a step forward for the industry.” Kalshi co-founder and CEO Tarek Mansour welcomed the development in a post on X, highlighting that Kalshi“already proactively blocks members of Congress and enforces against insider trading.” post.

For readers tracking the regulatory arc, Cointelegraph 's reporting has highlighted ongoing scrutiny of prediction markets and insider trading concerns. The current congressional move adds a formal, enforceable layer to the debate as lawmakers weigh the balance between free-market mechanisms and safeguarding public trust. Related coverage notes that industry players have faced renewed calls for stronger surveillance and governance frameworks.

The Senate unanimously approved a resolution changing its rules to ban members and staff from using prediction markets, effective immediately. The measure, introduced by Senator Bernie Moreno, frames the rule as vital to public trust and to prevent the monetization of inside information. The move follows concerns raised by recent cases, including a special forces soldier charged with using classified information to place bets on Polymarket; the defendant has pleaded not guilty. lawmakers signaled a broader push, with House Republicans indicating a similar ban could be pursued, signaling potential cross-chamber alignment on this issue.

Key takeawaysContext and implications for the prediction-market ecosystem

Beyond the procedural shift, the resolution sits at the intersection of governance, insider-trading norms, and the evolving regulatory appetite toward prediction markets. The case involving a service member accused of leveraging classified information to bet on geopolitical outcomes has amplified concerns that some users could exploit public positions for financial gain. The Senate's move effectively sets a floor for ethical conduct within federal offices and clarifies that participation in markets tied to policy outcomes will not be tolerated when sensitive information is at play.

Schumer's remarks frame the issue as part of a broader stewardship challenge for Washington: the administration of credible, non-transparent gambling-like activity within institutions that wield real-world influence. His call to extend similar safeguards to the executive branch underscores a potential appetite for harmonized standards across government, a development that could influence how contractors, consultants, and civil servants engage with digital markets in the future.

From a market-structure perspective, the unanimous Senate action could reshape how participants approach political and macro-event bets. If other branches of government adopt comparable restrictions, prediction-market platforms may need to accelerate compliance tooling, enhance insider-trading detection, and tighten user vetting for public-sector users. Kalshi and Polymarket have already positioned themselves as enforcing stronger governance under existing terms of service; the newly codified rules could reduce the risk of regulatory backlash driven by perceived conflicts of interest.

Industry observers will also be watching the House's response. If Ashley Hinson's anticipated resolution gains traction, the United States could see a cross-chamber consensus on limiting official participation in prediction markets. This momentum could steer platform operators toward more transparent policies, stricter access controls, and more robust surveillance capabilities-aligning with broader efforts in the crypto and fintech sectors to separate governance from speculative activity tied to inside information.

Looking ahead, the practical questions center on enforcement mechanics and scope. How will the Senate translate the new rule into daily operations for staffers who rely on predictive tools for research and public-interest analysis? Will the House or administration push parallel standards, and how will platforms interpret and implement any new mandates without stifling legitimate hedging and research use? For investors and users, the development signals a continuing trend toward tighter governance in on-chain and off-chain prediction markets, with public trust as the decisive currency in the evolving regulatory landscape.

The next weeks will reveal whether Congress broadens the ban to the executive branch and how platforms adapt their compliance frameworks to meet any new statutory expectations. In the meantime, the core takeaway is clear: the line between informed governance and financial speculation is being drawn tighter, with Congress signaling that the integrity of official duties must remain insulated from market-based monetization.

Readers should watch for updates on whether the House formalizes a comparable prohibition, how platforms adjust their risk controls, and whether any new investigations or enforcement actions arise from the surge in interest around prediction-market governance. As the debate unfolds, the balance between innovation, user access, and public trust will remain at the heart of the discourse.

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