WHO/Europe Designates Danish Centre To Support Fight Against HIV, Hepatitis, TB

MENAFN - IANS) Copenhagen, May 1 (IANS) The World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe) designated Denmark's Centre for Health and Infectious Disease Research (CHIP) as a new WHO collaborating center to support regional responses to HIV, viral hepatitis, tuberculosis (TB), and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The center, based at Rigshospitalet and the University of Copenhagen, will work with WHO/Europe and its member states to translate evidence into practice, strengthen public health responses, and accelerate progress toward regional health targets.

The designation focuses on HIV, HIV/TB co-infection, and viral hepatitis, while also supporting work on STIs. Over a four-year period, the center will help build health workforce capacity, expand access to testing for HIV, viral hepatitis, and STIs, strengthen implementation and operational research, and optimise national biomedical prevention programs.

"WHO collaborating centers contribute to regional health security by extending the World Health Organization's technical capacity, providing specialised expertise, and strengthening institutional capabilities in countries and across regions," said Ihor Perehinets, health security and regional emergency director at WHO/Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

HIV is a virus that weakens the immune system by attacking CD4 cells. If untreated, it progresses to AIDS, the most advanced stage, causing severe infections. HIV is transmitted through unprotected sex, shared needles, or pregnancy/breastfeeding. While no cure exists, antiretroviral therapy (ART) allows people with HIV to live long, healthy lives, often making it a manageable chronic condition.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused by viral infections (A, B, C, D, E), alcohol, toxins, or autoimmune conditions. Symptoms include jaundice, fatigue, abdominal pain, and dark urine, though some are asymptomatic. Treatment ranges from antivirals for chronic infections (C is curable, B manageable) to rest. Vaccination is available for A and B.

TB is a serious, often fatal airborne infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, usually attacking the lungs, though it can affect any part of the body. Symptoms include persistent, severe coughing (sometimes with blood), chest pain, fever, fatigue, and night sweats. While generally curable with several months of antibiotics, TB requires strict treatment adherence to prevent drug-resistant strains.