Book Launch Spotlight: Dr. Dorothy Borders Offers Media Interviews On How Life's Dead Ends Can Lead To New Beginnings

Chicago, IL - May 1, 2026 - Dr. Dorothy Borders, author of the newly released book The Dead End, is available for interviews to discuss the transformative power of life's setbacks and how they can lead to new beginnings.

In her book, Dr. Borders shares how moments of stagnation and struggle are not signs of failure but opportunities for spiritual growth and redirection. By embracing God's calling at the crossroads of life, readers can find renewed purpose and clarity.

Dr. Borders is available for interviews to discuss:



The spiritual significance of life's dead ends.



How to use setbacks as opportunities for personal reinvention.

The role of faith in overcoming challenges and finding purpose at any age.

Purchase here:



Dr. Borders has years of experience as a minister, teacher, and leader, offering a compassionate and deeply insightful perspective on personal transformation.

To book an interview or request more information, please contact: [...]