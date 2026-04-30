Tamar T Swapsy Releases Powerful Testimonial I Gotta Make Ita Story Of Survival Strength And Breaking Generational Cycles

MENAFN - GetNews) A compelling new book by Tamar T. Swapsy,“I Gotta Make It!”, is capturing attention for its raw honesty and transformative message of resilience, healing, and hope. Through deeply personal storytelling, Swapsy sheds light on the realities of abuse, mental struggle, and the strength required to overcome life's most difficult circumstances.

“I Gotta Make It!” follows the lives of two young women raised in the same environment, exposed to similar hardships, yet shaped by different choices and paths. The book explores generational cycles of abuse and the long-lasting impact they have on identity, mental health, and life direction. At its core, the story emphasizes how shared experiences-and the presence of even one meaningful relationship-can influence life-saving decisions.







Swapsy courageously shares how moments of connection and reflection helped her overcome thoughts of giving up, ultimately choosing life and growth over despair. Her journey transforms painful memories into a source of motivation, healing, and maturity.

Driven by a passion for storytelling as a tool for knowledge and empowerment, Swapsy wrote this book to guide the next generation. She aims to raise awareness about environmental and societal influences, particularly in communities where resources and support may be limited. Through her work, she encourages readers to develop a strong mindset, recognize their worth, and strive for a better future despite adversity.

Swapsy's journey as a writer began at a young age, inspired by her grandmother who recognized her creative spirit and called her a“Chain Breaker.” That affirmation fueled her dedication to learning, reading, and writing-often spending hours in bookstores, libraries, and community colleges studying various forms of literature and poetry. These experiences became a foundation for her growth and a means of overcoming life's challenges.







Her work has already gained recognition, including being featured in Consciousness Magazine and participation in interviews such as with Broke Dusty. Also, the Pod Place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Swapsy discussed struggles and healing from day-to-day interactions. Her peers have also acknowledged her strength and value as a survivor and storyteller.

At its heart,“I Gotta Make It!” delivers a powerful message: you can rise above your circumstances, break destructive cycles, and become the person no one expected you to be. The book encourages readers to speak life over themselves, confront difficult truths, and embrace their journey as a testimony of strength.

Through unfiltered storytelling and emotional depth, Swapsy invites readers to reflect, heal, and grow-proving that even in the darkest environments, transformation is possible.

About the Author

Tamar T. Swapsy is an emerging author and storyteller dedicated to empowering others through lived experiences and truth. Recognized for her resilience and voice, she uses her platform to bring awareness to issues such as domestic violence, mental health, and generational trauma. Her work continues to inspire individuals to overcome adversity and pursue purpose.

Global Book Network - Tamar T. Swapsy, Author of I Gotta Make It!