Govt Plans 62 New Vessels To Boost Maritime Capacity Amid Global Risks: Minister Sonowal
In response to evolving global risks, including the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the government has accelerated efforts to strengthen India's maritime capabilities, with a focus on building a resilient and self-reliant shipping ecosystem.
Expansion of Shipping Capacity
Sonowal said,“We are positioning shipping at the core of India's economic resilience. Our journey towards Atmanirbhar shipping is a strategic necessity, and we are advancing a roadmap to add 62 vessels in FY 2026–27, backed by Rs 51,383 crore, creating an additional 2.85 million GT capacity.”
The plan includes expansion of container ships, LPG and crude carriers, green tugs, dredging vessels and tankers to safeguard supply chains against global disruptions.
He also reviewed cargo flows, vessel movements and progress on a joint venture involving the Shipping Corporation of India and oil PSUs to acquire 59 vessels.
The minister, underscoring the importance of a coordinated national effort, said,“We must act with urgency to strengthen our fleet, shipbuilding capacity, port infrastructure, and the broader maritime ecosystem.”
Call for Coordinated Policy Action
Directing a structured policy response, Sonowal asked all concerned departments to prepare a concise, actionable white paper identifying current gaps, setting clear targets and outlining a time-bound roadmap across key maritime pillars, in close coordination with ministries linked to maritime supply chains.
“This document will form the basis of our next review on a larger inter-ministerial platform. I expect focused, practical and outcome-oriented inputs. Let us move forward with clarity, coordination and commitment,” he added.
(KNN Bureau)
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