Teamlab Borderless Ranked Among The World's 100 Most Visited Art Museums And 4Th In Japan

TOKYO, Apr 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mori Building Co., Ltd. and the art collective teamLab are pleased to announce that teamLab Borderless has been ranked 42nd globally and 4th in Japan in the world's most visited art museums in 2025 published by the international monthly arts newspaper The Art Newspaper.

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The Art Newspaper is a monthly newspaper founded in 1990 with offices in London and New York. Leveraging an international network of correspondents active in more than 30 countries, it provides comprehensive coverage of the global art world. In 2025, the top 100 museums in the rankings attracted a total of 200 million visitors, and among them, teamLab Borderless rose significantly in the rankings from 52nd place in 2024.

Artworks Featuring Cherry Blossoms and Other Spring Flowers

At teamLab Borderless-a“museum without a map” showcasing borderless artworks-works that change along with the seasons throughout the year are also exhibited, in the same flow of time as in the real world.

This season, in Memory of Topography, which depicts the memories of a timeless rural mountain landscape, spring flowers (including cherry blossoms) and budding rice plants spread throughout the space, responding to the movements of visitors. Additionally, in Proliferating Immense Life - A Whole Year per Year , visitors can immerse themselves in a vast space where countless giant spring flowers are born, bloom profusely, and eventually scatter all at once.

Furthermore, at EN TEA HOUSE, when a cup of tea has been prepared, spring flowers bloom infinitely within the cup, allowing visitors to drink in the infinitely expanding world. In Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II, flowers change with the real-time seasons, and the light and shadow within the exhibition space shift in sync with the actual sunrise and sunset.

In the real world, cherry blossom season will soon come to an end, but at teamLab Borderless, spring flowers will continue to bloom for a little while longer. Please come and experience this moment of spring within a world of art that changes with the seasons.

Memory of Topography

Proliferating Immense Life - A Whole Year per Year

Flowers Bloom in an Infinite Universe inside a Teacup *Inside EN TEA HOUSE