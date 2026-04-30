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Teamlab Borderless Ranked Among The World's 100 Most Visited Art Museums And 4Th In Japan


2026-04-30 02:03:46
(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) teamLab Borderless Ranked Among the World's 100 Most Visited Art Museums and 4th in Japan teamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM
Check out artworks featuring cherry blossoms and other spring flowers

TOKYO, Apr 30, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mori Building Co., Ltd. and the art collective teamLab are pleased to announce that teamLab Borderless has been ranked 42nd globally and 4th in Japan in the world's most visited art museums in 2025 published by the international monthly arts newspaper The Art Newspaper.

Details:

The Art Newspaper is a monthly newspaper founded in 1990 with offices in London and New York. Leveraging an international network of correspondents active in more than 30 countries, it provides comprehensive coverage of the global art world. In 2025, the top 100 museums in the rankings attracted a total of 200 million visitors, and among them, teamLab Borderless rose significantly in the rankings from 52nd place in 2024.

Artworks Featuring Cherry Blossoms and Other Spring Flowers

At teamLab Borderless-a“museum without a map” showcasing borderless artworks-works that change along with the seasons throughout the year are also exhibited, in the same flow of time as in the real world.

This season, in Memory of Topography, which depicts the memories of a timeless rural mountain landscape, spring flowers (including cherry blossoms) and budding rice plants spread throughout the space, responding to the movements of visitors. Additionally, in Proliferating Immense Life - A Whole Year per Year , visitors can immerse themselves in a vast space where countless giant spring flowers are born, bloom profusely, and eventually scatter all at once.

Furthermore, at EN TEA HOUSE, when a cup of tea has been prepared, spring flowers bloom infinitely within the cup, allowing visitors to drink in the infinitely expanding world. In Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II, flowers change with the real-time seasons, and the light and shadow within the exhibition space shift in sync with the actual sunrise and sunset.

In the real world, cherry blossom season will soon come to an end, but at teamLab Borderless, spring flowers will continue to bloom for a little while longer. Please come and experience this moment of spring within a world of art that changes with the seasons.

Memory of Topography

Proliferating Immense Life - A Whole Year per Year

Flowers Bloom in an Infinite Universe inside a Teacup *Inside EN TEA HOUSE

When a cup of tea is made, flowers bloom inside the teacup. When the teacup is lifted, the flower petals scatter and spread outside of the cup. Flowers bloom infinitely as long as there is tea. Drink in the infinitely expanding world. This artwork is born with the tea and vanishes once the tea is drunk. teamLab, Flowers Bloom in an Infinite Universe inside a Teacup © teamLab

Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II

Flowers, eternally repeating the process of life and death, change daily along with the real-time seasons. As the sun rises in Tokyo, the world of the artwork becomes brighter, and as the sun sets, it becomes darker. teamLab, Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II © teamLab

Ever-evolving teamLab Borderless

teamLab Borderless, a“museum without a map,” showcases borderless digital artworks produced by the art collective teamLab. The artworks expand dynamically out of rooms and interact with and are influenced by other works; there are no boundaries between the works, and at times they intermingle with each other. Through such a group of works, teamLab Borderless is one borderless world without boundaries. Visitors can additionally immerse themselves in the borderless art to“wander, explore, discover in one borderless world,” enjoying a unique experience.

Furthermore, teamLab Borderless has been selected for the American international news magazine TIME Magazine's“World's Greatest Places 2024.”

Museum Overview

Name: teamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM
Location: Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1F (5-9 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo)
(Azabudai Hills )
Hours: 8:30 - 21:00
*Last entry one hour before closing
* EN TEA HOUSE opens 30 minutes after the museum opening time, and last orders are taken 30 minutes before closing.
*Open days/hours are subject to change. For the latest information, please check the official website.
*Closes at 17:00 on Tuesday, May 26
*Closes at 22:00 from Thursday, April 23 through Tuesday, April 28; Friday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 5
Closed: Tuesday, May 19; Tuesday, June 23, 30
*Closed days are subject to change. For the latest information, please check the official website.
Ticket Prices: Adults (18 and above): JPY 3,600~
13 - 17 years: JPY 2,800
4 - 12 years: JPY 1,500
3 years and under: Free
Visitors with disabilities: JPY 1,800~
*Tickets have designated dates/times.
* Tickets for adults and visitors with disabilities are subject to a dynamic pricing system.
Please purchase a ticket for the designated date/time upon checking the ticket price for that day.
*Tickets purchased on site at the museum will be +JPY 200 in addition to the above price.
Ticket Purchase
Press Kit

Press Inquiries
teamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM
Public Relations Office (within Kyodo Public Relations Co., Ltd)
Email: ...

Press Release:

Source: teamLab Borderless
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Art, Music & Design

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JCN NewsWire

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