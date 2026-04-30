Teamlab Borderless Ranked Among The World's 100 Most Visited Art Museums And 4Th In Japan
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When a cup of tea is made, flowers bloom inside the teacup. When the teacup is lifted, the flower petals scatter and spread outside of the cup. Flowers bloom infinitely as long as there is tea. Drink in the infinitely expanding world. This artwork is born with the tea and vanishes once the tea is drunk. teamLab, Flowers Bloom in an Infinite Universe inside a Teacup © teamLab
Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II
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Flowers, eternally repeating the process of life and death, change daily along with the real-time seasons. As the sun rises in Tokyo, the world of the artwork becomes brighter, and as the sun sets, it becomes darker. teamLab, Continuous Life and Death at the Now of Eternity II © teamLab
Ever-evolving teamLab Borderless
teamLab Borderless, a“museum without a map,” showcases borderless digital artworks produced by the art collective teamLab. The artworks expand dynamically out of rooms and interact with and are influenced by other works; there are no boundaries between the works, and at times they intermingle with each other. Through such a group of works, teamLab Borderless is one borderless world without boundaries. Visitors can additionally immerse themselves in the borderless art to“wander, explore, discover in one borderless world,” enjoying a unique experience.
Furthermore, teamLab Borderless has been selected for the American international news magazine TIME Magazine's“World's Greatest Places 2024.”
Museum Overview
|Name:
| teamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM
|Location:
| Azabudai Hills Garden Plaza B B1F (5-9 Toranomon, Minato, Tokyo)
(Azabudai Hills )
|Hours:
| 8:30 - 21:00
*Last entry one hour before closing
* EN TEA HOUSE opens 30 minutes after the museum opening time, and last orders are taken 30 minutes before closing.
*Open days/hours are subject to change. For the latest information, please check the official website.
*Closes at 17:00 on Tuesday, May 26
*Closes at 22:00 from Thursday, April 23 through Tuesday, April 28; Friday, May 1 through Tuesday, May 5
|Closed:
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Tuesday, May 19; Tuesday, June 23, 30
*Closed days are subject to change. For the latest information, please check the official website.
|Ticket Prices:
| Adults (18 and above): JPY 3,600~
13 - 17 years: JPY 2,800
4 - 12 years: JPY 1,500
3 years and under: Free
Visitors with disabilities: JPY 1,800~
*Tickets have designated dates/times.
* Tickets for adults and visitors with disabilities are subject to a dynamic pricing system.
Please purchase a ticket for the designated date/time upon checking the ticket price for that day.
*Tickets purchased on site at the museum will be +JPY 200 in addition to the above price.
|Ticket Purchase
|Press Kit
Press Inquiries
teamLab Borderless: MORI Building DIGITAL ART MUSEUM
Public Relations Office (within Kyodo Public Relations Co., Ltd)
Email: ...
Press Release:Source: teamLab Borderless
Sectors: Travel & Tourism, Art, Music & Design
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