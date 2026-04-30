Simply Log Cabins Applies 20 Years Of Timber Expertise To The Growing UK Sauna

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market Newark, UK, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Simply Log Cabins, a Newark-based log cabin specialist trading successfully for over 20 years, is expanding into the sauna market with a dedicated range of outdoor saunas including on-trend barrel saunas, cube saunas, and infrared home saunas. All are designed to support physical recovery, mental well-being, and everyday wellness at home.



The company, which has built its reputation on the design and supply of high-quality log cabins and garden buildings, is now applying that structural knowledge directly to the sauna category. The move reflects growing UK interest in home-based wellness solutions, with Simply Log Cabins positioning its sauna ranges as practical, high-quality additions to residential outdoor spaces.



“We've spent years understanding the UK leisure buildings market, and saunas are a natural extension of that work,” said MD, Gerrard Smith.“What excites us is that these aren't just buildings - they give people a dedicated space at home to look after their physical recovery and mental health as part of their daily routine, rather than something that requires a special trip or membership.”



The Rise of the Indoor Infrared Sauna To ensure everyday wellness is beautifully accessible to all homeowners-even those without expansive gardens-the expansion heavily features highly efficient indoor infrared saunas. For highly targeted, penetrating heat therapy, an infrared home sauna provides the absolute ultimate, compact lifestyle solution. By placing a sauna within the home environment, the aim is to reduce the friction involved in regular use, making it easier to incorporate sauna sessions into daily or weekly routines rather than treating them as occasional activities.



Elite Brands: Stjarna and Kajo To perfectly cater to diverse aesthetics and budget requirements, Simply Log Cabins is proudly introducing highly specialised product lines. The collection features Stjarna, a brand globally renowned for its robust, highly durable timber structures. Furthermore, the company is thrilled to unveil its new brand for premium saunas, Kajo, offering an elite, deeply luxurious wellness experience. Alongside traditional outdoor sauna designs, Simply Log Cabins offers barrel saunas and cube saunas as a distinct format option. Both the barrel and cube designs provide UK buyers with a specific alternative within the company's sauna range, suited to gardens where a distinctive aesthetic or compact footprint may be preferred.



Timber Construction Expertise Applied to Wellness Simply Log Cabins' entry into the sauna market draws directly on the company's existing manufacturing base and expertise in timber construction for outdoor use. Rather than approaching saunas as an unrelated product line, the company treats them as a specialised application of the same structural principles that underpin its cabin range - durability, weather resistance, and functional design suited to UK conditions. If buyers require assistance, the company brilliantly refers customers to a highly trusted network of expert installers to ensure flawless construction, while also offering comprehensive resources like their 'Buying a Sauna Guide'.



A Dedicated Space for Physical and Mental Recovery Simply Log Cabins has designed its saunas to provide a space specifically intended to support rest, muscle recovery, and physical recuperation - enhancing daily energy levels and combating the effects of sustained physical demands. Beyond physical benefits, the company highlights the role of a home sauna as a space for mental decompression. A purpose-built sauna offers an environment for pause and disconnection - a defined boundary between daily obligations and personal recovery time.

Simply Log Cabins also emphasises the social dimension of home sauna use. An outdoor sauna can serve as a shared space for household members, family, or friends, creating opportunities for meaningful face-to-face interaction removed from screens and routine distractions.



Rather than offering saunas purely as garden structures, Simply Log Cabins frames them as functional wellness tools - designed to promote a balanced lifestyle by supporting mental, physical, and social well-being alongside meeting practical standards for outdoor timber construction.



Homeowners interested in exploring the sauna range can visit the Simply Log Cabins website for current product options and specifications.



About Simply Log Cabins Trading successfully for over 20 years, Simply Log Cabins is a specialist provider of log cabins and garden buildings based in Newark, Nottinghamshire. Powered by its people and principles, the company applies its extensive knowledge of outdoor timber construction to deliver high-quality structures, including a dedicated range of wellness-focused outdoor and barrel saunas for the UK market.



Contact Information



Company: SimplyLogCabins

Address: Newark Beacon, Beacon Hill Office Park, Cafferata Way Newark, Newark, Nottinghamshire NG24 2TN

Phone: 01636 653 016 Website:

CONTACT: Simply Log Cabins Newark Beacon, Beacon Hill Office Park, Cafferata Way Newark Nottinghamshire NG24 2TN United Kingdom 01636 653 016