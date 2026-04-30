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Freddie Mac Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results


2026-04-30 08:17:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, Va., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its First Quarter 2026 financial results and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's Form 10-Q and earnings press release, along with the First Quarter 2026 financial supplement and earnings presentation, are available now on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

The company will hold a webcast at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, April 30, 2026, to publicly share its results with the media. A replay will be available on the company's website for approximately 30 days.

Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Frederick Solomon
703-903-3861
...

INVESTOR CONTACT: Mahesh Lal
571-382-3630


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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