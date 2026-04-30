Daniel Craig Launches New Range For DENZA Ahead Of Global Expansion

The world's first premium brand devoted solely to new-energy vehicles for sustainable mobility, DENZA is ready to find new customers drawn by a unique blend of cutting-edge innovations and European-influenced design elegance. As the perfect partner for this process, Daniel Craig will lend his image to several key vehicles being launched this year, including in marketing materials and television commercials. The partnership with one of the world's most recognisable actors represents significant worldwide recognition for DENZA, which is building up to its first European model launch, for its flagship Z9GT shooting brake, to be held on 8 April at the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris. BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li commented:“Daniel Craig represents a powerful combination of strength, sophistication and authenticity. Those qualities resonate deeply with what DENZA stands for. As we bring the brand to the world - across Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa - we are proud to welcome an actor whose presence and character reflect the spirit of DENZA. Together, we want to show how technology, design and emotion can come together to create a new vision of premium mobility.” About DENZA: DENZA is the premium design- and technology-led mobility brand from BYD Group. It successfully mixes European-influenced sophisticated design with state-of-the-art platforms and technologies, delivering many unique features to the premium car market. The brand was founded in 2010 as a partnership between BYD and Daimler and launched its first vehicle in 2014. It is being introduced to the European market during 2026, with an initial line-up of three models, led by the sophisticated, high-tech Z9GT.