'I Own You': Jpmorgan Executive Accused Of Drugging, Abusing Male Junior Banker In Lawsuit Key Allegations

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lorna Hajdini, a 37-year-old executive director at JPMorgan Chase, has been accused of coercing a married banker into“non-consensual and humiliating sex acts” over months, the Daily Mail reported on Thursday (IST).

According to the lawsuit, despite his pleas for her to stop, Hajdini allegedly used her power to sexually harass and abuse her junior employee by drugging him, subjecting him to racial abuse, and threatening his career when he refused her advances.

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The accuser also alleged that she admitted to drugging him with a date rape drug (“roofies”) on multiple occasions. He further claimed that during one incident, she verbally berated him as he cried while she was performing a sexual act on him without consent.

The accuser, who preferred to remain anonymous, filed a complaint under the pseudonym John Doe on Monday in the New York County Supreme Court. He claimed to hide his identity to protect himself and his family after receiving threats.

What did the lawsuit say?

Doe's lawsuit has also accused JPMorgan Chase (JMPC) of facilitating the alleged abuse and retaliating against the banker after he reported it, claiming that the firm placed him on an involuntary leave, destroyed his reputation, and allowed threats to continue against him while the 37-year-old accused and others went unpunished.

According to the accuser's complaint, Hajdini's alleged abuse began almost immediately after the duo started working together in 2024 spring. Doe, an Asian, joined JPMC as a Senior VP/Director in March 2024, and Hajdini was appointed to the team in a senior capacity in April.

The lawsuit states that Hajdini's sexual advances began in May 2024, when she allegedly dropped her pen on the floor next to Doe's desk and, while bending to pick it up, rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf. He claims she then remarked, 'Oh, you did play basketball in college?... I love basketball players... they get me so wet.'

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Reportedly, the advances grew more explicit and frequent from this point onwards, Doe wrote in his complaint. He further said that later that same month, Hajdini invited him for drinks, but he declined. To which, she allegedly responded, "If you don't f**k me soon, I'm going to ruin you... never forget, I f**king own you."

Doe claimed that while he continued to resist her advances, the 37-year-old accused allegedly threatened professional retribution, telling him if he wanted to be promoted to executive director, he would need to start 'pleasing' her.

She also reportedly subjected him to racial slurs, using terms like "Brown boy", "Arab boy toy." At another instance later in the year, Hajdini told Doe, "'I f**king own you! I will make you pay... Do you think you're going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner," she allegedly said,“You really think [management]... want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?... If you don't f**k my brains out tonight, I'm going to sabotage your promotion,” she added.

The accuser added that he was repeatedly reminded that Hajdini 'owned' him and she controlled his promotion and bonus, which he understood as a threat that she would block both if he did not agree.

Afraid of retaliation, the complainant relented and submitted to at least two sexual encounters with Hajdini.

JPMC's apparent response to Doe's complaints

Doe, who was fearful the company would not properly investigate his claims, began looking for jobs outside in late 2024. However, his prospects were reportedly hindered after Hajdini and several other senior managers began giving him 'aggressively negative' references.

In a written complaint sent to JPMC in 2025, Doe detailed what he had described as racial and gender-based discrimination and a pattern of 'severe sexual abuse.'

Following his complaint, he started receiving threats from several callers, most of whom wanted to silence him. The callers even threatened to report his family to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE ). Within days of filing his report, Doe said he was reprimanded and then locked out of all company systems and placed on involuntary leave, a decision he claims HR linked to his complaints. Meanwhile, he alleges that Hajdini and other executives he accuses have faced no comparable action.

According to JPMC's spokesperson, a thorough internal investigation found no evidence to support Doe's accusations. The spokesperson said, "Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims."

Social media reacts to alleged abuse

Once the news broke out, social media users began comparing Doe's case to a movie plot, with one user on X writing, "The JP Morgan sexual harassment matter looks like Michael Crichton's 'Disclosure', Michael Douglas + Demi Moore. Copied as Aitraaz.

“Thing is: both Douglas and Akshay Kumar look totally unconvincing as the "harassed" men, in the actual " action" scenes. They look happy.”