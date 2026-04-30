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Kazakhstan, Russia Debate Preparations For President Putin's Upcoming State Visit

Kazakhstan, Russia Debate Preparations For President Putin's Upcoming State Visit


2026-04-30 08:03:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. Kazakhstan and Russia discussed preparations for the upcoming state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Kazakhstan, scheduled for late May 2026, Trend via the press office of the Kazakh President.

The issue was raised during a meeting between the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Astana on April 30.

The sides noted the steady development of Kazakh–Russian relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance, with emphasis on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

Particular attention was given to strengthening trade-economic, investment, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

The Russian side provided information on the progress of preparations for the visit, while both parties exchanged views on regional and international issues.

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Trend News Agency

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