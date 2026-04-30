Trump Likely To Be Among 287 Nominees For Nobel Peace Prize

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Oslo: The Norwegian Nobel Institute on Thursday announced that 287 nominations had been submitted for this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The list comprised 208 individuals and 79 organisations, it said, without identifying them.

While fewer than the record 376 registered in 2016, the institute said the number remained "consistently high".

"In an increasingly conflictual world, there is no lack of candidates whose principled commitment and innovative action points towards a brighter future," the institute said in a statement.

In line with Nobel statutes, the identity of the nominees is kept confidential for 50 years.

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But those eligible to nominate -- including former laureates, lawmakers and cabinet ministers from any country in the world, and some university professors -- are free to reveal the name of the person or organisation they have proposed.

Some of the names disclosed for this year's prize, to be announced on October 9, are Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and international institutions like the International Criminal Court.

Several people have also stated that they have nominated US President Donald Trump, who had campaigned hard to win last year's peace prize for what he said were his efforts to stop eight wars.

Trump was not shy about venting his frustration about being passed over, as the prize committee instead chose to honour Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

But Machado did dedicate her award to Trump, and in an unusual move gave him her prize medal in January.

The Nobel Peace Prize committee however stressed that the medal itself was not the prize, and the honour is inseparable from the person who won it.

Nominations have to be submitted by January 31 each year, but committee members can add names to the list of candidates during their first meeting after the deadline, which was held on February 26, the institute said.