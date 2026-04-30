Parker Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Record Sales of $5.5 Billion Drive Record Cash Flow and Adjusted EPS; Orders +9% CLEVELAND, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year period): Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Highlights:

Sales increased 11% to a record $5.5 billion; organic sales increased 6.5%

Segment operating margin was 23.4%, an increase of 20 bps, or 26.7% adjusted, an increase of 40 bps

Net income was $0.9 billion, a decrease of 6% compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2025 which included a one-time discrete tax benefit of $180 million

Adjusted net income increased 16% to $1.0 billion

EPS were $7.06, a decrease of 4% compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2025 which included a one-time discrete tax benefit of $1.37

Adjusted EPS increased 18% to a record $8.17

Year-to-date cash flow from operations was a record $2.6 billion, or 16.7% of sales

Repurchased $275 million of shares in the quarter Company increases outlook for sales and EPS

“Our global team delivered another quarter of record performance,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“In the third quarter, we reported record sales, adjusted segment operating income and margin, adjusted earnings per share and year-to-date operating cash flow. These results reflect the strength of our focused portfolio and our ability to use the tools in The Win StrategyTM to best serve the needs of our customers. With strong orders and record backlog, we are raising our outlook and now expect mid-teens adjusted EPS growth for the year. Our focus on being great generators and deployers of cash is underscored by our recent decision to raise our quarterly cash dividend by 11%. This extends our track record of increasing our annual dividend payout, which now stands at 70 consecutive fiscal years.” This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release. Outlook Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026 has been updated. The company expects:

Reported sales growth of 7%.

Organic sales growth of 5.5%; acquisitions of 1%, divestitures of (1%), and currency of 1.5%.

Segment operating margin of 23.9%, or 27.2% on an adjusted basis. EPS of $27.10, or $31.20 on an adjusted basis.

Segment Results Diversified Industrial Segment

North America Businesses $ in mm FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 Change Organic

Growth Sales $ 2,141 $ 2,031 5.4 % 2.8 % Segment Operating Income $ 484 $ 467 3.6 % Segment Operating Margin 22.6 % 23.0 % -40 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 541 $ 513 5.5 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 25.3 % 25.2 % 10 bps



Record adjusted segment operating margin

Organic growth of 2.8% driven by in-plant & industrial, off-highway and energy Order rates remain strong at 7%



International Businesses $ in mm FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 Change Organic

Growth Sales $ 1,531 $ 1,358 12.7 % 3.3 % Segment Operating Income $ 341 $ 312 9.3 % Segment Operating Margin 22.3 % 23.0 % -70 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 387 $ 340 13.8 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 25.3 % 25.1 % 20 bps



Record sales led by Asia with 9.6% organic growth

Record adjusted segment operating margin Order rates at 6% driven by long-cycle electronics and defense bookings



Aerospace Systems Segment

$ in mm FY26 Q3 FY25 Q3 Change Organic

Growth Sales $ 1,814 $ 1,571 15.5 % 14.2 % Segment Operating Income $ 457 $ 373 22.5 % Segment Operating Margin 25.2 % 23.7 % 150 bps Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 536 $ 451 18.8 % Adjusted Segment Operating Margin 29.5 % 28.7 % 80 bps



Record sales on 22% commercial OEM growth and 14% aftermarket growth

Record adjusted segment operating margin Order rates at 14%, with double-digit growth across both OEM and aftermarket



Order Rates

FY26 Q3 Parker +9 % Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses +7 % Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses +6 % Aerospace Systems Segment +14 %



Order rates remain strong at 9% with all reported businesses generating positive growth Backlog increased to a record $12.5 billion, with increases in both Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems Segments



About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.

Contacts: Media: Financial Analysts: Aidan Gormley Jeff Miller 216-896-3258 216-896-2708 ... ...



Notice of Webcast

Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2026 third quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at parker. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit.

Note on Orders The company reported orders for the quarter ending March 31, 2026, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margin for Parker and by segment; (d) adjusted segment operating income for Parker and by segment; and (e) organic sales growth. These measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although these measures are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“may,”“should,”“could,”“expects,”“targets,”“is likely,”“will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the pending acquisition of Filtration Group Corporation and the integration of Curtis Instruments, Inc.; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, (In millions, except per share amounts) 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net sales $ 5,486 $ 4,960 $ 15,744 $ 14,607 Cost of sales 3,469 3,130 9,889 9,250 Selling, general and administrative expenses 884 785 2,594 2,416 Interest expense 99 96 306 310 Other expense (income), net (85 ) (46 ) (268 ) (405 ) Income before income taxes 1,119 995 3,223 3,036 Income taxes 215 33 666 427 Net income 904 962 2,557 2,609 Less: Noncontrolling interests - 1 - 1 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 904 $ 961 $ 2,557 $ 2,608 Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 7.16 $ 7.48 $ 20.24 $ 20.28 Diluted $ 7.06 $ 7.37 $ 19.95 $ 19.97 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 126.2 128.4 126.3 128.6 Diluted 128.0 130.3 128.2 130.6 Cash dividends per common share $ 1.80 $ 1.63 $ 5.40 $ 4.89





BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales Diversified Industrial $ 3,672 $ 3,389 $ 10,583 $ 10,098 Aerospace Systems 1,814 1,571 5,161 4,509 Total net sales $ 5,486 $ 4,960 $ 15,744 $ 14,607 Segment operating income Diversified Industrial $ 825 $ 779 $ 2,438 $ 2,273 Aerospace Systems 457 373 1,311 1,034 Total segment operating income 1,282 1,152 3,749 3,307 Corporate general and administrative expenses 53 44 155 149 Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net 1,229 1,108 3,594 3,158 Interest expense 99 96 306 310 Other expense (income), net 11 17 65 (188 ) Income before income taxes $ 1,119 $ 995 $ 3,223 $ 3,036





SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME AND ORGANIC SALES GROWTH RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) North

America Int'l Total Total North

America Int'l Total Total Net sales $ 2,141 $ 1,531 $ 3,672 $ 1,814 $ 5,486 $ 2,031 $ 1,358 $ 3,389 $ 1,571 $ 4,960 Segment operating income $ 484 $ 341 $ 825 $ 457 $ 1,282 $ 467 $ 312 $ 779 $ 373 $ 1,152 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 48 23 71 77 148 40 21 61 75 136 Business realignment charges 3 21 24 1 25 4 6 10 - 10 Integration costs to achieve 5 - 5 1 6 2 1 3 3 6 Acquisition-related expenses 1 2 3 - 3 - - - - - Adjusted segment operating income $ 541 $ 387 $ 928 $ 536 $ 1,464 $ 513 $ 340 $ 853 $ 451 $ 1,304 Segment operating margin 22.6 % 22.3 % 22.5 % 25.2 % 23.4 % 23.0 % 23.0 % 23.0 % 23.7 % 23.2 % Adjusted segment operating margin 25.3 % 25.3 % 25.3 % 29.5 % 26.7 % 25.2 % 25.1 % 25.2 % 28.7 % 26.3 % Reported sales growth 5.4 % 12.7 % 8.4 % 15.5 % 10.6 % Currency 0.6 % 6.7 % 3.2 % 1.3 % 2.6 % Acquisitions 2.0 % 2.7 % 2.2 % - % 1.5 % Organic sales growth 2.8 % 3.3 % 3.0 % 14.2 % 6.5 %





Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2025 Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment Diversified Industrial Segment Aerospace Systems Segment (Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions) North America Int'l Total Total North America Int'l Total Total Net sales $ 6,171 $ 4,412 $ 10,583 $ 5,161 $ 15,744 $ 6,059 $ 4,039 $ 10,098 $ 4,509 $ 14,607 Segment operating income $ 1,435 $ 1,003 $ 2,438 $ 1,311 $ 3,749 $ 1,378 $ 895 $ 2,273 $ 1,034 $ 3,307 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 139 69 208 228 436 124 65 189 225 414 Business realignment charges 7 44 51 2 53 13 26 39 - 39 Integration costs to achieve 10 1 11 2 13 3 1 4 15 19 Acquisition-related expenses 6 5 11 - 11 - - - - - Adjusted segment operating income $ 1,597 $ 1,122 $ 2,719 $ 1,543 $ 4,262 $ 1,518 $ 987 $ 2,505 $ 1,274 $ 3,779 Segment operating margin 23.3 % 22.7 % 23.0 % 25.4 % 23.8 % 22.7 % 22.2 % 22.5 % 22.9 % 22.6 % Adjusted segment operating margin 25.9 % 25.4 % 25.7 % 29.9 % 27.1 % 25.0 % 24.4 % 24.8 % 28.3 % 25.9 % Reported sales growth 1.8 % 9.2 % 4.8 % 14.5 % 7.8 % Currency 0.3 % 4.4 % 1.9 % 1.0 % 1.7 % Divestitures (2.4 )% - % (1.4 )% - % (1.0 )% Acquisitions 1.4 % 1.8 % 1.6 % - % 1.1 % Organic sales growth 2.5 % 3.0 % 2.7 % 13.5 % 6.0 %





DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES - ORGANIC SALES GROWTH SUPPLEMENT Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Nine Months Ended March 31, 2026 (Unaudited) Europe Asia Pacific Latin

America Total Europe Asia Pacific Latin

America Total Reported sales growth 11.9 % 15.9 % (1.4 )% 12.7 % 8.6 % 11.5 % (0.1 )% 9.2 % Currency 9.7 % 2.5 % 6.1 % 6.7 % 7.3 % 0.7 % 3.4 % 4.4 % Acquisitions 2.1 % 3.8 % - % 2.7 % 1.4 % 2.7 % - % 1.8 % Organic sales growth 0.1 % 9.6 % (7.5 )% 3.3 % (0.1 )% 8.1 % (3.5 )% 3.0 %





ADJUSTED NET INCOME1 AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE RECONCILIATION Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Unaudited) 2026

2025

2026

2025

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Net

Income1 Diluted

EPS Net

Income1 Diluted

EPS Net

Income1 Diluted

EPS Net

Income1 Diluted

EPS As reported $ 904 $ 7.06 $ 961 $ 7.37 $ 2,557 $ 19.95 $ 2,608 $ 19.97 Adjustments: Amortization of acquired intangibles 148 1.16 136 1.04 436 3.40 414 3.17 Business realignment charges 25 0.19 9 0.08 53 0.41 40 0.31 Integration costs to achieve 6 0.05 6 0.04 13 0.10 19 0.14 Gain on sale of building - - - - - - (10 ) (0.08 ) Gain on divestitures - - - - - - (250 ) (1.91 ) Acquisition-related expenses2 6 0.04 - - 34 0.26 - - Insurance-related charges (recoveries) - - 8 0.06 (20 ) (0.15 ) 8 0.06 Tax effect of adjustments3 (43 ) (0.33 ) (36 ) (0.28 ) (120 ) (0.92 ) (82 ) (0.61 ) Discrete tax benefits4 - - (180 ) (1.37 ) - - (180 ) (1.37 ) As adjusted $ 1,046 $ 8.17 $ 904 $ 6.94 $ 2,953 $ 23.05 $ 2,567 $ 19.68 1Represents net income attributable to common shareholders. 2Acquisition-related expenses include transaction costs and charges related to the fair value step up of acquired inventory. 3This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. 4Fiscal year 2025 relates to a release of a tax valuation allowance.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 476 $ 467 Trade accounts receivable, net 3,161 2,910 Non-trade and notes receivable 307 318 Inventories 3,179 2,839 Prepaid expenses 292 263 Other current assets 193 153 Total current assets 7,608 6,950 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,959 2,937 Deferred income taxes 267 270 Other long-term assets 1,324 1,269 Intangible assets, net 7,425 7,374 Goodwill 11,096 10,694 Total assets $ 30,679 $ 29,494 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 2,813 $ 1,791 Accounts payable, trade 2,296 2,126 Accrued payrolls and other compensation 560 587 Accrued domestic and foreign taxes 233 382 Other current liabilities 835 933 Total current liabilities 6,737 5,819 Long-term debt 6,769 7,494 Pensions and other postretirement benefits 233 267 Deferred income taxes 1,606 1,490 Other long-term liabilities 717 733 Shareholders' equity 14,609 13,682 Noncontrolling interests 8 9 Total liabilities and equity $ 30,679 $ 29,494





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, (Dollars in millions) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,557 $ 2,609 Depreciation 264 263 Amortization 436 414 Stock-based compensation expense 145 130 Gain on sale of businesses (1 ) (253 ) Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables (301 ) (102 ) Net change in other assets and liabilities (428 ) (515 ) Other, net (44 ) (237 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,628 2,309 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,014 ) - Capital expenditures (286 ) (304 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 37 32 Proceeds from sale of businesses 1 623 Other, net 23 (6 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,239 ) 345 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments for common shares (1,007 ) (860 ) Net proceeds from (payments for) debt 321 (1,194 ) Dividends paid (683 ) (630 ) Other, net (1 ) 3 Net cash used in financing activities (1,370 ) (2,681 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (10 ) 14 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 9 (13 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 467 422 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 476 $ 409





RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED REPORTED SALES GROWTH TO FORECASTED ORGANIC SALES GROWTH (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted reported sales growth ~7% Adjustments: Currency ~(1.5%) Acquisitions ~(1%) Divestitures ~1% Forecasted organic sales growth ~5.5% RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN (Unaudited) (Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted segment operating margin ~23.9% Adjustments: Business realignment charges ~0.3% Amortization of acquired intangibles ~2.8% Integration costs to achieve ~0.1% Acquisition-related expenses ~0.1% Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin ~27.2%





RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (Unaudited) (Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2026 Forecasted earnings per diluted share ~$27.10 Adjustments: Business realignment charges 0.53 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4.56 Acquisition-related expenses 0.26 Integration costs to achieve 0.13 Insurance-related charges (recoveries) (0.16 ) Tax effect of adjustments1 (1.22 ) Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share ~$31.20 1This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment. Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding