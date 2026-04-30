Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Market Analysis Report 2026: $34.72 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$19.32 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$34.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Expansion of Large-Scale Antibody Manufacturing Capacity Rising Adoption of Single-Use Bioprocessing Systems Growing Demand for Bispecific Antibodies and Adcs Increased Focus on Flexible and Scalable Manufacturing Models Enhanced Emphasis on Regulatory Compliance and Quality Control
Market Scope:
- Product Segmentation: Monoclonal Antibodies; Polyclonal Antibodies; Other Products. Source Segmentation: Mammalian; Microbial. Scale of Operation: Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial. End-User: Biopharmaceutical Companies; Research Laboratories.
Companies Featured
- Lonza Group AG Catalent Inc Samsung Biologics Co Ltd Wuxi Biologics Cayman Inc Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence AGC Biologics FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies AbbVie Inc Charles River Laboratories International Inc mAbxience KBI Biopharma Inc Abzena Ltd Just-Evotec Biologics Northway Biotech Cerbios-Pharma Scorpius BioManufacturing Lotte Biologics Rentschler Biopharma SE Cytiva (Life Sciences CDMO) Xcellon Biologics Celonic AG Syngene International Ltd
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Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market
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