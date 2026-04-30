Saudi Arabia Introduces 'Mobile Counter' To Ease Hajj Procedures

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Passports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia introduced the“mobile counter” device to facilitate the completion of entry procedures for pilgrims arriving to perform Hajj 1447 AH.

The Directorate, in a social media post, noted that the initiative was implemented across international entry points, including air, land, and sea ports, as part of efforts to enhance efficiency and improve the overall experience for pilgrims.

The“mobile counter” devices use latest technologies to capture biometric data, facial images, and read passport information instantly without delay to achieve the highest levels of security and reliability.The authority added that Hajj procedures have been streamlined for pilgrims at the Grand Mosque, particularly the elderly and people with disabilities to ensure a smooth and seamless Hajj journey.