Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan Establish Joint Venture 'Turan' To Develop Tourism Sector (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan hosted an official ceremony today to sign the founding documents establishing the joint Kazakh-Azerbaijani tour operator“TurAn,” a new initiative aimed at strengthening tourism cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, representatives of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency, and leading industry experts.

The project has been implemented through the joint efforts of Discover Jetisu (Kazakhstan) and Smile Azerbaijan Tour (Azerbaijan), both of which have experience in international tourism markets. "TurAn" has become the first joint private tourism company between the two countries, with a 50/50 equity stake from both sides. The company's charter capital amounts to $100,000.

The company will provide a wide range of tourism services, including ecotourism, cultural and gastronomic tours, as well as medical and business tourism.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Alim Bayel highlighted the successful development of bilateral relations across various sectors, noting that the creation of a unified tour operator will further strengthen cooperation and enhance the international appeal of the region as a single tourist destination. He also emphasized the positive dynamics in mutual tourism flows in recent years and noted that similar initiatives aim to further increase tourist exchanges.

The diplomat recalled that in 2024-2025, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Baku organized joint tourism forums aimed at developing sectoral cooperation.

Air connectivity between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan is well developed, with direct flights operated by airlines such as Air Astana, FlyArystan, and Azerbaijan Airlines on routes linking Baku with Astana, Almaty, Aktau, Atyrau, and Shymkent. The total number of weekly flights exceeds 30.

The launch of "TurAn" is expected to contribute to the growth of the tourism sector in both countries, boost investment activity, and expand joint tourism products in international markets. The signing ceremony brought together the heads of Discover Jetisu (Kazakhstan) and Smile Azerbaijan Tour (Azerbaijan), Aleksandr Aknazarov and Narina Makhmudova, who emphasized that the creation of the unified tour operator TurAn marks an important step toward deepening bilateral cooperation. They noted that the initiative is expected to boost tourism flows, strengthen investment and cultural ties, and enhance the region's appeal as a single, competitive international travel destination. Discover Jetisu, established in 2012, is a key player in Kazakhstan's domestic tourism market and a co-founder of the Kazakhstan Guides Association (KazGuide). The company is actively expanding its outbound tourism segment, with a particular focus on organizing leisure and business travel to Azerbaijan. Founded in 2018, Smile Azerbaijan Tour provides a comprehensive range of tourism services. A central pillar of its growth strategy is its proprietary international platform Gettripto, which operates as both a B2B and B2C marketplace for travel services. The company partners with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and works closely with global tourism providers and technology platforms.