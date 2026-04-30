Emirates Expands Freighter Network To Toronto Pearson Airport

Dubai: Emirates SkyCargo, the cargo arm of Emirates, has launched a weekly freighter service to Toronto Pearson International Airport, strengthening air cargo connectivity between Canada and the United Arab Emirates.

As Canada's largest air cargo hub, Toronto Pearson handles approximately 45% of the country's total air freight, playing a vital role in driving economic growth by connecting Canadian businesses to global markets.

The new freighter service is expected to boost exports of key commodities such as pharmaceuticals, fresh produce, electronics, and components, along with other general cargo. It will particularly support Canada's high-value, time-sensitive, and temperature-controlled export sectors, facilitating efficient shipments to Dubai and across Emirates' global network.

Operating between Amsterdam and Toronto, the freighter flight also enhances main deck cargo capacity for transporting pharmaceuticals, perishables, and manufactured goods from the EU to Canada.

Leveraging a suite of specialized logistics solutions, Emirates SkyCargo ensures fast, reliable, and efficient cargo movement from origin to destination, helping customers build more agile and resilient supply chains.

This new service complements the existing bellyhold cargo capacity available on Emirates' passenger flights between Dubai and Toronto. In July 2023, Emirates SkyCargo also introduced cargo capacity on passenger flights to and from Montreal.

Emirates SkyCargo currently operates a global network spanning six continents, offering cargo capacity through a fleet of more than 270 aircraft, including dedicated freighters. Since March 2026, the carrier has taken delivery of four new Boeing 777 Freighter aircraft and is set to expand further with six additional Boeing 777 freighters by the end of 2026.

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