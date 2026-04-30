Russian Nighttime Attack In Odesa's Prymorskyi District Leaves 22 Buildings Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Odesa, as a result of a hostile attack on the night of April 30, 22 buildings were damaged in the Prymorskyi district, which suffered the most from the shelling.

The Odesa City Council reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The Prymorskyi district suffered the most, with 22 buildings damaged. In total, 732 windows were recorded as damaged, of which 680 were directly in residents' apartments and 48 in entrances and common areas," the statement said.

In the Khadzhibeyskyi district, according to the city council, a five-story residential building and a nearby transport enterprise were damaged, where buses burned down. Damage to a single-story house was also recorded. A total of 102 windows were shattered.



































































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The city council added that 20 people were injured as a result of the overnight attack. Five of the wounded are currently in medical facilities, three of them in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for their lives.

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy targeted residential neighborhoods and civilian infrastructure in various districts of Odesa, with the most damage recorded in the Prymorskyi district.