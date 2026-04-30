SSU Drones Hit One Of Russia's Largest Oil Refineries More Than 1,500 Km From Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Unmanned aerial vehicles operated by the SSU's Alpha Special Operations Center struck the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery located over 1,500 km from Ukraine's border.

According to Ukrinform, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) stated this on its website.

SSU drones have successfully targeted Russia's oil infrastructure near the city of Perm for the second consecutive day.

The statement said that explosions had been reported at the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery, located more than 1,500 km from Ukraine.

This refinery is one of the largest in Russia, with a capacity of around 13 million tons per year, supplying fuel both to the civilian sector and the Russian military.

According to preliminary information, the AVT-4 unit - a key component of primary oil refining - was hit at the facility. As a result of the strike, vacuum and atmospheric distillation columns caught fire. Their damage effectively puts the unit out of operation.

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The SSU also reportedly struck again the Perm linear production and dispatch station, which supplies oil to the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery.

The station had already been targeted by SSU drones on April 29, and new fire outbreaks were reported there today.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of April 29, SSU drones struck the Perm linear production and dispatch station.

Photo: social media