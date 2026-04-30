Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market Analysis Report 2026: $90.75+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2035
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$60.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$90.76 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Outsourcing of Drug Development and Manufacturing Expansion of Cdmo Service Portfolios Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance Focus Strategic Partnerships Between Pharma Companies and Cdmos Adoption of Advanced Analytical and Testing Services
Companies Featured
- Lonza Group Catalent Inc WuXi AppTec Inc. Recipharm AB Almac Group Aenova Group Baxter International Inc SGS Life Science Services SA Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Dishman Pharmaceuticals Kemwell Pvt. Ltd. Nipro Corp. CMIC Group Sawai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd IDT Australia Limited Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Limited Vetter Pharma International GMBH Consort Medical PLC Siegfried Holding AG Evonik Industries NextPharma Royal DSM N.V HAUPT Pharma AG Famar OTC-PharmNEUCA Farmacol Polska Grupa Farmaceutyczna Polpharma TZMO Eurofarma Laboratorios S.A. Ache Laboratorios Farmaceuticos S.A. Blanver Farmoquimica e Farmaceutica S.A. Prati-Donaduzzi Uniao Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional S.A Laboratorios Richmond S.A.C.I.F. Bago S.A. Elea Laboratories S.A.C.I. y F. Gador S.A. LIFEPharma Neopharm Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries JULPHA NewBridge Pharmaceuticals Limited Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited Adcock Ingram Holdings Limited Pharma-Q (Pty) Ltd Vital Health Foods EIPICO (Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company) Pharco Pharmaceuticals
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CMO) Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment