Yango Group Launches The New Generation Of Yango Yasmina Mini AI Speaker In The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April, 2026 – Yango Group, a global tech company, has launched the new generation of Yango Yasmina Mini AI speaker in the UAE, expanding its AI speaker lineup with an updated compact model that combines more powerful 12 W sound, a built-in simple LED display, and a refreshed design created to blend naturally into modern home interiors. The launch builds on Yango Group's existing AI speaker range in the UAE, which already includes Lite, Midi, and Max.

Designed in a compact format, the new generation of Yango AI Mini Speaker places a strong emphasis on form and appearance, combining everyday functionality with a refined visual design. Its smooth rounded shape and updated texture give the speaker a softer, more versatile look that blends naturally into a wide range of home interiors. Available in black and grey, the device is designed to suit different living spaces and everyday family settings.

The new model is enabled by an expanded acoustic volume and a new larger-diameter speaker driver. Alongside improved audio performance, the built-in LED display adds practical everyday functionality by showing useful information at a glance, including the time, weather, and timers.

Powered by YangoAI, a suite of advanced AI technologies tailored to the GCC, Yasmina supports natural voice interaction in Arabic and English, helping users with everyday tasks, useful information, and engaging conversations.

Users can ask Yasmina to share weather updates, play music, answer questions, and deliver news updates, making voice interaction useful across a wide range of daily situations at home.

Yasmina also helps simplify household and family routines. Through simple voice requests, Yasmina can set reminders and timers, create shopping lists, and suggest recipes, helping families stay organized, keep the day on track, and reduce the mental load of managing everyday life.

The AI assistant can also enrich shared moments at home – from conversational language practice and bedtime stories to riddles and light interactive content – making time together more engaging and useful for the whole family.

It also plays a role in faith-related routines that are part of everyday life for many households in the UAE. Users can ask for prayer times, Quran recitations, daily Duas and Adhkar, helping bring calm, reflection, and meaningful spiritual moments into the home.

With these capabilities, Yango Yasmina Mini AI speaker is designed to fit naturally into shared home use, helping make everyday family routines easier and more seamless. Its bilingual voice experience and practical at-home support make it a natural assistant for households across the UAE.

The launch further strengthens Yango Group's AI speaker portfolio in the UAE, offering users a broader choice of devices tailored to different needs, room sizes, and usage scenarios. Yango AI Mini Speaker is now available for purchase on Amazon, noon and through leading retailers across the UAE.