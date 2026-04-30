Uzbekistan, Czech Republic Strengthen Ties With New Cooperation Agreements

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš have signed a Joint Declaration on strengthening enhanced bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, via the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to information, the visit also included a signing ceremony for a number of bilateral agreements covering economic, industrial, scientific, and technological cooperation.

The documents also provide for cooperation in diplomatic training, joint design initiatives, and support for the establishment of a metrology laboratory, as well as scientific and innovation partnerships in metrology, cooperation in geology, and the supply of electric trains.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion, including through the expansion of the range of traded goods.

Bilateral trade between countries stood at $190.4 million by the end of 2025, compared to $434.7 million in 2024, reflecting the completion of large-scale deliveries of Czech machinery and transport equipment. Despite the decline, trade volumes remain nearly three times higher than in 2018, pointing to sustained long-term growth. In the period from January through February 2026, trade turnover increased by a further 5.3%.