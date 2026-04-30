Uzbekistan, Czech Republic Strengthen Ties With New Cooperation Agreements
According to information, the visit also included a signing ceremony for a number of bilateral agreements covering economic, industrial, scientific, and technological cooperation.
The documents also provide for cooperation in diplomatic training, joint design initiatives, and support for the establishment of a metrology laboratory, as well as scientific and innovation partnerships in metrology, cooperation in geology, and the supply of electric trains.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic have set a target of increasing bilateral trade to $1 billion, including through the expansion of the range of traded goods.
Bilateral trade between countries stood at $190.4 million by the end of 2025, compared to $434.7 million in 2024, reflecting the completion of large-scale deliveries of Czech machinery and transport equipment. Despite the decline, trade volumes remain nearly three times higher than in 2018, pointing to sustained long-term growth. In the period from January through February 2026, trade turnover increased by a further 5.3%.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment