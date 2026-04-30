Latin America Quick Commerce Forecast Report 2026-2030: $10+ Bn Market Heats Up As Rappi, Ifood And Mercado Libre Scale Logistics While Amazon And New Entrants Raise Competition

Dublin, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Quick Commerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Product Type, Payment Mode, Age Group, Location, Business Model, and Delivery Time - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The quick commerce market in Latin America region is expected to grow by 9.1% annually, reaching US$07.2 billion by 2025. The quick commerce market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 8.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2029. By the end of 2029, the quick commerce market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$06.6 billion to approximately US$10.1 billion.



Over the next 2-4 years, quick commerce in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and Chile is likely to be defined less by "meal delivery" and more by mission types, such as urgent medicine, top-up groceries, missing ingredients, small electronics, or pet products. Players that can manage cold chain, substitutions and on-shelf accuracy will strengthen their position with supermarkets and pharmacies. Fast next-day delivery from Mercado Libre and others will sit alongside sub-30-minute services from Rappi, iFood and Uber, giving consumers multiple speed-price trade-offs for similar baskets.

Current State of the Market



The quick commerce segment in Latin America is evolving rapidly but remains concentrated among a few major players in major markets such as Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Platforms that began in food delivery are extending into grocery, pharmacy and convenience goods. Logistics and last-mile costs remain high, and consumer expectations for sub-hour or same-day fulfilment are intensifying. Urban population density, mobile penetration and growth in digital payments enable this shift, but operational complexity and cost pressure persist.

Key Players and New Entrants



Among the incumbent players, Rappi (Colombia-founded) operates across nine Latin American countries with its Turbo offering for very fast delivery. iFood (Brazil) maintains a leading share in food delivery in Brazil and is leveraging its infrastructure into adjacent quick commerce missions. Mercado Libre (with Mercado Pago and Mercado Envios) is expanding logistics and payments infrastructure in Brazil and Mexico, strengthening its readiness for quick-commerce scale. On the entrant side, global players such as Amazon are committing regional investments, while Chinese platform models (for example, via "low-cost" catalogue sellers) are increasing competitive intensity.

Recent Launches, Mergers, and Acquisitions



In May 2025, Uber and iFood announced a strategic partnership in Brazil: iFood users will access Uber ride-hailing services directly within the iFood app, and Uber users will gain access to iFood's food, grocery, and pharmacy delivery services within the Uber app. In September 2025, Amazon invested $ 25 million in Rappi via a convertible note, positioning itself for quick-commerce scale and broader logistics synergies. These moves reflect consolidation, alliance building and platform-ecosystem integration rather than hundreds of independent dark-store start-ups.

Key Trends & Drivers



Embed quick commerce inside super-apps and fintech ecosystems

Reconfigure quick commerce around partnerships and consolidation

Broaden quick-commerce missions beyond meals into grocery, pharmacy and everyday retail Adjust quick commerce to tighter regulation, tax and labour rules while using AI and credit to improve economics

A Bundled Offering, Combining the Following 6 Reports, Covering 600+ Tables and 700+ Figures



Latin America Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Argentina Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Brazil Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Chile Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

Colombia Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Mexico Overall and Quick Commerce Market Business and Investment Opportunities Databook

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