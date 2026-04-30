Qatar Achieves Fifth Place In Kazan International Quran Contest 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, achieved fifth place in the Kazan International Quran Contest in the Russian Federation. This achievement underscores the significant efforts dedicated to serving the Holy Quran and supporting its memorisers with exceptional voices and mastery of recitation.

Qatar participated in the competition, organised by the Religious Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation from April 20-25, 2026, in the category of recitation with excellent performance and mastery of the maqams (melodic modes). The international competition featured a distinguished group of reciters from around the world.

Representing Qatar in the competition was Abdullah Hamad Salem Abu Sherida, who delivered a commendable performance, reflecting the advanced level achieved by Qatari participants in Quranic recitation and their mastery of vocal performance and maqams. This resulted in his securing fifth place overall in the competition.

The Qatari delegation was headed by Assistant Director of the Mosques Department at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani.