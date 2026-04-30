Rasika Dugal Celebrates 5 Years Of 'Out Of Love 2' With BTS Images

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rasika Dugal has celebrated five years of the thriller series“Out Of Love 2” with a string of unseen pictures from the sets.

Rasika shared a motley of images from the shoot of the series, which focuses on a revenge-driven plot between Dr. Meera played by Rasika, and her ex-husband, Akarsh essayed by actor Purab Kohli.

“Some pictures say more than they seem to... #5YearsOfOutOfLove2,” she wrote as the caption.

All the pictures the actress shared had text overlay, which read:“This was supposed to be a serious scene, It's too early for emotions, I'm listening... I'm listening... I'm absolutely not listening, I can feel the laugh loading, This looked better in my head, This looked better in my head, This looked better in my head and Mentally already at pack-up.”

Out of Love Season 2 follows the story of Akarsh, who returns to Coonoor three years after their divorce, with his new wife, sparking a toxic game of emotional manipulation and vengeance.

The actress will next be seen in 'Mirzapur-The Movie', which is locked for a September 4 release.

“Mirzapur” follows Akhandanand“Kaleen” Tripathi, a crime boss and businessman who is the proverbial ruler of Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, India.

In the first season, the main cast features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

The second season retains the main cast from the first season, excluding Vikrant and Shriya, and features a new cast of Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

The upcoming movie adaptation features new cast additions alongside returning stars, including Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chouhan, and Ravi Kishan.

She was last seen in the black comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli by Anshuman Jha. The film stars Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal and Zoha Rahman. It had its world premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.