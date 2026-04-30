U.S. Ambassador: Discussion On Ukraine's Reconstruction Must Begin Now For Success

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He said this in a comment to a Ukrinform correspondent in New York during the U.S.-Ukraine Business Partnership Forum, answering a question about why it is important to talk about reconstruction today,

According to the diplomat, preparations for Ukraine's recovery are already underway at various levels-both on the part of Kyiv and international institutions.

“There is already a significant amount of research and discussion regarding Ukraine's future and its development in a post-war environment. The Ukrainian government is already analyzing this. The international community is also engaged in this. And the World Bank provides an annual estimate of the cost of Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery,” Popadiuk said.

He emphasized that for a successful recovery, preparations must begin in advance, and he also noted the importance of an international forum that allows for the exchange of ideas.

“To be successful, we need to start now. I am very glad that we are holding this conference today, as it provides an opportunity to exchange views and strengthen this approach,” the former ambassador noted.

Popadiuk also mentioned that a comprehensive analytical report on Ukraine's recovery is being prepared, which will cover all key areas.

“This will be the first truly comprehensive report covering all sectors as well as all dimensions of Ukraine,” he said.

Typically, the diplomat explained, the focus is on macroeconomics, the budget process, and financing.“We, however, are delving into the details-discussing housing, pensions, defense, energy, and agriculture, specifically the development of the meat industry in Ukraine,” Popadiuk noted.

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At the same time, he assured, the report will be open-ended and can be supplemented with new proposals:“This is a living document, and the conference will provide valuable feedback to help refine it.”

“To summarize my answer to your question, I'll say: it's never too early to start. The future always begins today,” emphasized the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the U.S.-Ukraine Business Partnership Forum“The Path from War to Recovery” in New York discussed opportunities for developing key sectors of the Ukrainian economy and engaging international business in the country's reconstruction.

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