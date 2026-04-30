1,000 Units Signed, 110 Units Delivered: OMODA&JAECOO With Aimoga Robotics Enters A New Stage Of Scaled Commercialization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the Chery International Business Summit, Under the theme“Driven by Scenarios, United for Growth”, the 2026 AiMOGA Global Release Conference was held in Wuhu on April 27, Anhui. Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, attended the event and delivered a keynote address, outlining Chery's strategic thinking of laying out the robotics industry.

At the event, AiMOGA Robotics unveiled its full lineup, including the humanoid robot Mornine, the Intelligent Police Robot, and the quadruped robot Argos. The company completed a signing of 1,000 units of the Intelligent Police Robot, along with a concentrated delivery of 100 units. AiMOGA also launched a talent development partnership with universities, unveiled a new strategic vision, and introduced a robot leasing platform-demonstrating a complete pathway from R&D to industrial deployment. It is understood that AiMOGA Robotics is jointly developed by OMODA & JAECOO and the AiMOGA team, with OMODA & JAECOO providing core intelligent technology support and global channel resources.









Scaling Up: From Automotive Intelligence to Robotics Industrialization

In his keynote address, Yin Tongyue, Chairman of Chery Group, stated that Chery has always adhered to its“T+T” strategy: learning from Toyota's excellence in quality and system capabilities, while learning from Tesla's spirit of innovation and disruptive thinking.

“The last thing we want is to be defined as a traditional automotive company. We aim to be a future-oriented high-tech company,” he said.

Yin noted that Chery's greatest advantage in developing robotics lies in the strong technological commonality between robots and intelligent vehicles at the foundational level, including perception, planning, and control. In this sense, an intelligent vehicle is essentially a mobile robot.

Yin further emphasized that Chery is focusing on three key priorities: first, bringing robot reliability, cost, and lifecycle performance to a level suitable for scaled application; second, refining products repeatedly across more than 100 real-world scenarios in over 50 countries; and third, achieving the delivery of 100 AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robots and the signing of 1,000 units at this event.

“This marks AiMOGA's full entry into a new stage of scaled commercialization,” he said.





Signing and Delivery: 1,000 Units Signed, 110 Units Delivered as Intelligent Police Robots Enter Scaled Deployment

At the event, the signing of 1,000 units and delivery of 100 units of the Intelligent Police Robot marked its transition into scaled deployment and systematic operation.





As a practical outcome of OMODA & JAECOO's intelligent capabilities applied across different scenarios, the AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robot has gradually achieved multi-scenario deployment. At present, AiMOGA Intelligent Police Robots have already been deployed in multiple cities and event scenarios, handling traffic guidance, illegal parking capture, and other tasks-helping supplement frontline police forces and improve governance efficiency.

At the same time, AiMOGA Robotics signed strategic cooperation agreements with 100 universities, focusing on robotics technology R&D, scenario applications, talent training, and industry-education integration, laying a solid talent foundation for the long-term development of the robotics industry.

Strategy Release: Scenario-Driven Technology, Ecosystem-Supported Commercialization

At the conference, Zhang Guibing, President of AiMOGA Robotics, officially released the company's new strategic vision. He stated that AiMOGA will adhere to a development path defined by“Driven by Scenarios, United for Growth”: using clear scenarios to define technical directions, validating product value through real-world applications, and feeding technological iteration back into scenario expansion.

Under this strategy, AiMOGA Robotics will advance industrial deployment in three phases. Develop price-friendly robots for children's companionship scenarios; create scenario-based robots for public services and enterprise services; ultimately bring robots into the home, making them intelligent assistants in everyday life.

Zhang noted that for the robotics industry to achieve true commercialization, it cannot rely solely on the capability of a single product. Instead, it requires a complete closed loop. This closed loop includes clear application scenarios, professional teams who understand both robotics and scenario needs, sufficient technical reserves, a competitive industrial chain, stable sales channels, a financial leasing platform, after-sales service systems, and data collection and feedback centers. Only by connecting the full chain of R&D, manufacturing, delivery, operation, service, and data feedback can robots continue to evolve in real-world scenarios.





Therefore, AiMOGA Robotics has established 31 innovation application laboratories and launched AiMOGA Academy for talent development. It is also building an industrial park for core components to strengthen cost and scale advantages. At the conference, AiMOGA announced the launch of the "AiMOGA Robot Rental Platform"-using leasing, financial services, and other models to lower customer barriers and accelerate robot adoption.





Conclusion

From the technical showcase at the“AI Night” earlier this year to the signing of 1,000 units, delivery of 100 units, partnerships with 100 universities, and release of the leasing platform at the 2026 Chery International Business Summit and AiMOGA Global Release Conference, AiMOGA Robotics is providing its own answer to the industrialization of embodied intelligence through real scenarios, real orders, and real deliveries. Leveraging the global footprint of OMODA & JAECOO, AiMOGA Robotics has entered over 30 countries and regions, covering more than 100 real-world application scenarios. Looking ahead, AiMOGA Robotics will continue to follow its long-term path of“practical technologies, real-world scenarios, and human assistants.” Leveraging OMODA & JAECOO's strengths in manufacturing systems, supply chain capabilities, global operations, and intelligent technologies, AiMOGA will continue building Trusted AI Assistants, working with global partners to co-create a robotics industry ecosystem and bring embodied intelligence into cities, industries, and everyday life.

About OMODA & JAECOO

In 2025, Chery Group, the parent company of OMODA & JAECOO, ranked 233rd in the Fortune Global 500, achieving the fastest ascent among global automakers, and maintained its position as China's top passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive & JAECOO takes "Co-Create A Beautiful Life With Young People" as its brand vision, while OMODA focuses on building“The World's Leading Crossover Brand”, JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of "From Classic Beyond Classic" and is committed to building“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand”, and building differentiated competitiveness through dual routes. By 2025, the OMODA & JAECOO brand has expanded into 64 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and more,demonstrating strong global growth momentum,especially in the European market, becoming the fastest growing car brand in Europe and even the world. In the field of new energy vehicles,OMODA & JAECOO relies on the world's leading SHS technology, with Super High Power,Super Low Efficiency,Super Long Combined Range,while providing efficient new energy solutions for global users, but also steadily advancing towards the objective of becoming the "The World's Number One Hybrid Brand". Notably, beyond its continuous breakthroughs in the core automotive sector, OMODA & JAECOO has extended its technological innovation into the field of intelligent technologies. The robot, jointly developed with the AiMOGA team, has entered real public service scenarios and made its official debut at the Asian Youth Para Games,representing a landmark practice in automakers' intelligent transformation and further expanding the brand's value boundaries.

Contact Person:Wu Zehui

Email: ...

Website:

City:Wu Hu

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: