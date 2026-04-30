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TGS Quarterly Dividend
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSLO, NORWAY (30 April 2026) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.155 per share (NOK 1.44 per share) in Q2 2026.
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (
Key information relating to the cash dividend:
- Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.155 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.44 per share) Last trading day including right: 7 May 2026 Ex-date: 8 May 2026 Record date: 11 May 2026 Payment date: 27 May 2026 Date of approval: 29 April 2026
TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit (
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