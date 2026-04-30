Chithirai Festival In TN's Madurai, Massive Crowds Gather For Kallazhagar's Vaigai Entry

MENAFN - IANS) Madurai, April 30 (IANS) The world-renowned Chithirai Festival in Tamil Nadu's Madurai has entered its peak phase, drawing huge crowds and vividly showcasing the age-old unity between Shaivite and Vaishnavite traditions.

Lakhs of devotees have thronged the temple city over the past few days to witness the grand rituals and processions associated with the festival. The celebrations traditionally begin at the Meenakshi Amman Temple and later extend to the Kallazhagar Temple, located about 18 km away, symbolising the confluence of the two major streams of Hindu worship.

The Chithirai festival at the Meenakshi temple commenced on April 19 with the ceremonial flag hoisting. The celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareshwarar, one of the key highlights, was held earlier this week, followed by the grand chariot procession that witnessed an overwhelming turnout of devotees lining the streets.

The festivities at the Kallazhagar Temple began on April 27. On Wednesday evening, Lord Kallazhagar began his journey towards Madurai, with thousands of devotees gathering to witness the grand departure. The deity, adorned in silk attire and carried in a golden palanquin, was taken out after special rituals at the Karuppanaswamy shrine. Devotional chants of“Govinda, Govinda” filled the air as the procession moved forward.

As the procession advanced, Kallazhagar made ceremonial halts at several mandapams in places including Poigaikarai Patti, Kallandhiri, and Appan Thirupathi, where devotees gathered in large numbers for darshan. Volunteers also distributed food to devotees along the route.

On Thursday morning, the deity reached Moondram Mavadi in Madurai, where massive crowds had assembled to offer a grand reception. Devotees dressed in traditional attire and mythological costumes performed dances and rituals, while women carried ceremonial lamps in a vibrant display of devotion.

The procession later proceeded to the Thallakulam Perumal Temple. The festival will reach its climax early Friday morning, when Lord Kallazhagar is set to enter the Vaigai River mounted on a golden horse between 5.35 a.m. and 5.55 a.m.

Authorities expect lakhs of devotees to gather along the riverbanks to witness this iconic ritual. Subsequent events include special rituals such as the symbolic lifting of Sage Mandooka's curse, after which the deity will return to Alagar Hills.

The grand Chithirai Festival will conclude on May 6 with traditional closing ceremonies.