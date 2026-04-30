Five Of Family Burnt Alive After Car Catches Fire On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Alwar

MENAFN - IANS) Laxmangarh (Alwar), April 30 (IANS) In a tragic incident, five members of the same family were burnt alive after a fire broke out in their moving car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, allegedly due to a CNG leak.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, around 11.00 p.m., within the jurisdiction of Laxmangarh police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

According to police, the victims were residents of Chainpura village in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh. The family was returning home after visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine and had hired a taxi for the journey. As the vehicle reached Maujpur, a sudden CNG gas leak reportedly occurred, which immediately ignited, engulfing the car in flames.

The fire spread rapidly, leaving the passengers with no chance to escape. In the horrific incident, three women, one man, and a young girl were burnt alive. The intensity of the blaze was such that the bodies were reduced to ashes.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape with great difficulty but sustained severe burn injuries. He was initially attended to locally and later referred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Upon receiving information, Laxmangarh police rushed to the spot along with firefighting units. A fire tender was deployed, and efforts were made to bring the blaze under control. However, by the time the fire was extinguished, all five passengers had already succumbed to the flames.

Laxmangarh Police Station in-charge Neki Ram confirmed that the vehicle was running on both CNG and petrol, and a gas leak is suspected to be the cause of the fire. He stated that the intensity of a CNG fire can be extremely high, which may result in complete destruction of the bodies, making identification difficult.

A medical team has been called to the site to carry out DNA testing for the identification of the victims. The family members have been informed about the incident.

Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary also reached the spot on Wednesday night to oversee the situation. The police are continuing their investigation and remain present at the scene.