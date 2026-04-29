QFFD, QRCS Enhance Resilience Of Affected People In Lebanon
In co-operation with the Lebanese Red Cross and Lebanon's Ministry of Social Affairs, QRCS's representation office in Lebanon is distributing food and nonfood items to a total of 20,700 beneficiaries. This coordinated humanitarian response is aimed at strengthening the resilience of affected communities and ensuring timely delivery of relief aid to those most in need.
The Qatari aid distributions include 4,140 food parcels containing essential food staples for the recipient families, as well as 3,741 hygiene kits that enable the beneficiaries to fulfil personal cleaning/care requirements, up to the highest emergency humanitarian aid standards.
The project's team will continue to coordinate with local partners on the ground to keep updated about the humanitarian situation and identify urgent needs.
More than one million people have been forced to leave their homes and move to public shelters or private housing, amid difficult living conditions. Having lost their sources of income, the displaced families find increasing difficulty securing their basic needs, particularly food and hygiene supplies.
This humanitarian initiative embodies Qatar's solidarity with the people of Lebanon and all disaster-affected and warn-torn countries.
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