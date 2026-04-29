Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) Advances Murdock Mountain Drill Program As Fertilizer Supply Pressures Build

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) and may include paid advertising.

The company has begun its 2026 exploration program at the Murdock Mountain Phosphate Project in northeastern Nevada after completing required wildlife and sage-grouse surveys. The company is preparing additional drill pads to expand understanding of the phosphate zone's strike extent, thickness, continuity and grade characteristics. Murdock Mountain is a shallow-dipping, road-accessible sedimentary phosphate target zone that could support direct-application organic fertilizer production without chemical processing. Tightening global fertilizer supply, including LPG disruptions linked to instability in the Persian Gulf, may increase interest in phosphate projects that do not rely heavily on fossil-fuel-based inputs. Nevada Organic Phosphate is targeting the broader U.S. agricultural market, particularly the growing organic and regenerative farming sectors.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF), a B.C.-based leader in organic sedimentary phosphate exploration, is moving forward with its 2026 drill campaign at the Murdock Mountain Phosphate Project in northeastern Nevada, as the company seeks to advance one of the few known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate target zones in North America.

The company announced on April 13 that all required wildlife and sage-grouse lek pre-clearance surveys tied to its exploration permit have been completed without issue, allowing site preparation to continue. The bulldozer contractor has returned to complete the remaining drill pads, after which drilling will...

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