Defence Minister Oversees 'Badr 2026' Live-Fire Drill

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Defence Minister Ashraf Salem Zaher oversaw the main phase of the“Badr 2026” tactical military exercise, conducted by a unit of the Third Field Army with live ammunition, as part of ongoing efforts to maintain combat readiness.

According to a military statement, the exercise was attended by Chief of Staff Ahmed Khalifa, senior commanders, governors, members of parliament, and university students.

The drill featured integrated offensive operations supported by the air force through reconnaissance and security sorties. Artillery, air defence, armoured, and mechanised units carried out coordinated manoeuvres to breach simulated enemy defences. Special forces, including paratroopers and Sa'ka commandos, executed airborne and raid operations targeting designated objectives.

Third Field Army Commander Ahmed Mahdy Sarhan affirmed the army's commitment to sustaining the highest levels of operational readiness to safeguard national security.

At the conclusion of the exercise, Zaher conveyed President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's greetings to the troops, praising their combat preparedness and precision. He stressed that the armed forces continue to modernise combat systems and capabilities while focusing on training highly capable soldiers to advanced military standards.

Zaher added that the exercise sends a reassuring message regarding Egypt's military readiness amid ongoing regional challenges. Chief of Staff Khalifa also observed combat phases and discussed operational planning and tactical response strategies with officers.

The“Badr 2026” exercise forms part of Egypt's regular military training programmes designed to sustain preparedness across all strategic fronts.