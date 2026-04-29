Virginia Seniors Could Still Lose A $6,000 Tax Deduction If They Don't File This 2026 Form Correctly

MENAFN - Saving Advice) A new tax break for seniors is making headlines, but many retirees could miss out simply because they don't file correctly. The new“senior bonus deduction” allows eligible taxpayers age 65 and older to subtract up to $6,000 from their taxable income. But like many tax benefits, the rules aren't automatic. You have to claim it properly. If you don't, you could leave thousands of dollars on the table without even realizing it.

What the $6,000 Senior Deduction Actually Covers

The Virginia senior tax deduction 2026 includes a new federal-level bonus deduction worth up to $6,000 per eligible individual. Married couples can claim up to $12,000 if both spouses qualify. This deduction is available whether you take the standard deduction or itemize your taxes. However, it phases out at higher income levels, starting around $75,000 for individuals.

If you want to claim the deduction, you'll need to file everything correctly, though. Here is what you need to know.

Filing the Wrong Form Can Disqualify You

One of the biggest mistakes seniors make is filing without the correct supporting schedules. The new deduction often requires additional calculations beyond the standard Form 1040. If you skip the required worksheet or supporting form, the deduction may not be applied. This is especially true for retirees using tax software without reviewing each section carefully.

Income Limits Can Reduce or Eliminate the Deduction

The deduction is not available in full for everyone. It begins to phase out once your income exceeds certain thresholds. For individuals, the phaseout starts around $75,000 and increases for joint filers. If your income is too high, your deduction may shrink or disappear entirely.

Confusion Between State and Federal Deductions

Virginia already offers its own age-based deduction for seniors. Eligible taxpayers can subtract up to $12,000 depending on age and income. The new $6,000 deduction is separate and applies at the federal level. Some taxpayers mistakenly assume one replaces the other, which is not the case. Both can work together and decrease your overall tax liability.

Don't Let a Simple Filing Mistake Cost You Thousands

If you want to make sure you make the most of this deduction, start by confirming your eligibility. This is based on your age and income.

Take the time to review your tax forms carefully, especially any additional schedules tied to deductions. If you're unsure, consider working with a tax professional or using guided software. And always double-check your return before submitting to ensure the deduction is included.

With rising costs, every tax break matters more than ever. Taking the time to file correctly can protect your savings and reduce your tax burden. In retirement, even small mistakes can be expensive, but they're also avoidable. So, do what you can to file everything the right way to make the most of your deductions.

Have you checked whether you're claiming every tax deduction you qualify for this year? Share your experience in the comments.