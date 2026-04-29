Charles Leclerc And Chivas Regal Unveil Their First 16-Year-Old Whisky An Expression Of True Mastery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chivas Regal 16 is Leclerc's debut whisky – a bold 16-year-old blend that brings his defining number to life. Co-created with Master Blender Sandy Hyslop, built on shared craft and belief in constantly challenging yourself.









LONDON, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Scotch whisky, Chivas Regal and Global Brand Ambassador Charles Leclerc today announced the launch of Chivas Regal 16 Limited-Edition – the first 16-year-old expression in the brand's history and Leclerc's debut signature blend. It's a personal co-creation built on a shared mindset of constantly challenging yourself.

It began with Charles Leclerc challenging Chivas Regal's Master Blender Sandy Hyslop to create something new – a bold new expression built entirely around his vision. The challenge was accepted. What followed was a genuine creative exchange of two masters pushing each other, move by move, toward something neither could have made alone. The blend brings together 16 exceptional whiskies, each aged at least 16 years inspired by the iconic number that has defined Leclerc's life and career.

Leclerc explored several whiskies during the creation process, gravitating towards the rich complexity of sherry cask matured Longmorn single malt. After travelling to Scotland to see the craft first-hand, he chose his preferred blend and set the final challenge: to craft it as a 16-year-old whisky.

“16 has always been more than a number to me - it's something I've carried my whole career.” said Charles Leclerc, Global Brand Ambassador, Chivas Regal.“Going to Scotland, seeing the distilleries, understanding the obsession behind every cask inspired me to create my own blend. Chivas Regal and I share the same belief that the standard you set today is just the starting point. I pushed Sandy to go further. He pushed me to think differently. Chivas Regal 16 felt like the natural next step in our partnership, creating something truly extraordinary together.”

Charles Leclerc's mindset of pushing boundaries and raising standards mirrors the Chivas Regal philosophy, where every bottle is crafted as an opportunity to go beyond what came before.

“Charles didn't just put his name to this. He was in the room, making decisions, pushing back. He gravitated toward the character that defines Chivas Regal: rich, layered, built with real depth. What we've created together is a blend that's unmistakably his and unmistakably ours.” said Sandy Hyslop, Master Blender, Chivas Regal.

On the nose, sweet mandarin, raisins and manuka honey give way to warm cinnamon and sticky toffee. The palate moves through orange marmalade and apple cake into toasted oak and ginger spice. The finish: rich, velvety and long.

The two masters united in Miami ahead of the Grand Prix to showcase Chivas Regal 16 for the first time in an exclusive intimate conversation revisiting the steps that made it. Celebrating the blend they built together, they reviewed the moves that challenged them, the decisions that defined it and how their shared philosophy shaped what's now in the bottle.

Raise a glass to the pursuit of better.

Chivas Regal 16-Year-Old will be available on Amazon with RRP of £64/$69.99.

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Please enjoy Chivas Regal responsibly and never drink and drive.









Notes to Editors:

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Chivas Regal 16 Riviera Manhattan Signature Serve:

This hero serve combines classic whisky cues with the flavours of the French Riviera.

30ml Chivas Regal CL16

20ml Sweet Vermouth

15ml Chambord

25ml Soda

Glass: Rocks

Ice: Large block cube

Garnish: Blackberry & Thyme

Chivas Regal 16 Tasting Notes:

On the nose: Sweet mandarin slices and juicy raisins combine with manuka honey and subtle violet cream chocolates. Luscious sticky toffee pudding, cinnamon bon bons and almond croissants.

In the palate: Homemade orange marmalade served with freshly baked apple cake, leads into toasted oak and dark toffee, laden with warming cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger spice and a hint of hazelnut.

The finish: Rich, velvety and spiced.

About Chivas Regal:

Chivas Regal's spiritual home lies at Strathisla distillery in Scotland. It exports whisky and spirit drinks to more than 100 countries across the world. Chivas Regal sells more than 4.5 million nine-litre cases every year.

Founding brothers James and John Chivas pioneered the art of whisky blending in 19th century Scotland through a tireless work ethic and expressing a constant drive for excellence, bold entrepreneurial energy and community building.

Their values inspired the Chivas Regal ethos 'I Rise We Rise', a rallying cry for the next generation of spirits drinkers who elevate themselves and those around them, forging new paths to success and blending greatness with generosity.

Today, Chivas Regal brings this spirit to life through its long-standing association with global sports culture. The brand has recently expanded its strong commitment to sporting success as Team Partner of the Scuderia Ferrari HP team and as Official Whisky Partner of Arsenal FC.

Launched in 1909, Chivas Regal was the original luxury blended Scotch whisky. Chivas Regal has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide – with a retail sales value of over €2bn. The Chivas Regal range blends timeless classics with modern innovation and includes Chivas Regal 12, Chivas Regal 18 and Chivas Regal 25 as key products, and it has recently started expanding into spirit drink innovations.





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