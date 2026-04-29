MENAFN - GetNews) Single-product retailer, operated by 167 Tech & Trade, says authentication and aftersales support are central to its consumer protection focus

PERTH - Ultrasonic Skin Scrubber, an online retailer and authorized dealer of the original ultrasonic facial spatula device, is expanding its direct-to-consumer sales as more shoppers report receiving counterfeit or low-quality replicas of popular at-home skincare tools through general online marketplaces.







The retailer, which operates the website ultrasonicskinscrubber, sells a single product: the genuine ultrasonic skin scrubber spatula intended for at-home cleansing, surface exfoliation and improved absorption of serums and other topical skincare products. The store is managed and operated by 167 Tech & Trade, a registered business with Business Registration Number 12920242337.

According to Rodney, who handles operations and customer relations for the retailer, the decision to run a one-product authorized store grew out of patterns the team kept seeing across general marketplaces. "A lot of the listings out there use the same photos and similar wording, but customers often end up with replicas that look the same on the outside and perform very differently once they have it in their hands," he said. "We wanted a place where buyers know exactly what they are getting."Demand for at-home skincare devices has grown steadily over the past several years, with consumers looking for treatments that resemble what they would receive during a professional facial, but at a lower cost and on their own schedule. Ultrasonic skin spatulas, which use high-frequency vibrations through a stainless steel tip to help loosen surface debris, remove buildup and prepare the skin for product application, are among the more visible categories in that shift.

Industry watchers have flagged a parallel rise in counterfeit and unauthorized listings, particularly on broad e-commerce platforms where seller verification can be uneven. Devices that appear visually identical to recognized models often differ in build quality, internal components and performance. For consumers, the result is uncertainty about whether the unit they receive will work as advertised or hold up beyond a few uses.

Ultrasonic Skin Scrubber addresses this gap by limiting its catalog to one verified model and standing behind the unit with documented aftersales support, warranty coverage and direct customer contact. Free shipping is offered on all orders, with delivery typically arriving within five to nine days. The store currently serves customers in the United States and Australia.

The device itself is designed for use on damp skin, where the spatula glides across the surface and helps refine texture without harsh manual scrubbing. The retailer markets the tool for cosmetic use only, not as a medical device, and recommends limited weekly use in line with general guidance for ultrasonic skincare tools.

Beyond product sales, the company said it plans to continue investing in customer education, response times and post-purchase support as a way to set itself apart from anonymous marketplace listings.

For more information, product details or warranty terms, visit .

About Ultrasonic Skin Scrubber

Ultrasonic Skin Scrubber is a single-product online retailer and authorized dealer supplying the original ultrasonic skin scrubber spatula device for at-home skincare. Operated by 167 Tech & Trade (Business Registration Number 12920242337), the company focuses on authenticated devices, reliable performance and dedicated aftersales support.