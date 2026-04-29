Ocean County Guardianship Attorney Christine Matus Explains How New Jersey Parents Can Establish Guardianship Without Court

TOMS RIVER, NJ - New Jersey parents can grant a trusted adult temporary guardianship-like authority over a child without going to court by using a Power of Attorney under N.J.S.A. 3B:12-39. Ocean County guardianship attorney Christine Matus of Matus Law Group ( ) explains how the statute allows parents to delegate care, custody, and property decisions for a minor child for up to one year without a judge's approval, while preserving the parent's underlying legal rights.

According to Ocean County guardianship attorney Christine Matus, N.J.S.A. 3B:12-39 permits a parent to delegate any of their powers regarding a child's care, custody, or property to another person through a properly executed Power of Attorney. The person who receives this authority is called an attorney-in-fact, and the statute applies to biological parents, legal custodians, and court-appointed guardians of minor children. "This is the primary legal mechanism in New Jersey for transferring guardianship-like responsibilities without going through the court system, and it is designed for situations where a parent cannot be physically present or is temporarily unable to care for a child," Matus explains.

Ocean County guardianship attorney Christine Matus notes that the delegation expires automatically one year after it is signed. The parent may renew it for additional one-year periods by executing a new Power of Attorney using the same process. The built-in time limit ensures that no delegation becomes permanent without the parent's continued consent, and the parent retains the right to revoke the document at any time by providing written notice to the attorney-in-fact.

Matus emphasizes that several formal requirements must be met for the document to be enforceable. If both parents are living and capable, the non-delegating parent must provide written consent evidenced by a signed and notarized signature on the Power of Attorney. The document must be properly executed, typically signed in the presence of two witnesses and notarized, and must clearly identify the delegating parent, the child, and the attorney-in-fact, along with the scope of authority being transferred and the activating event. "A document missing any of these elements may be rejected by schools, hospitals, or the other parent," she notes.

Recognized activating events under the statute include execution of the Power of Attorney itself, a physician's determination that the parent is incapacitated or debilitated, the parent being subject to immigration administrative action, the parent being subject to criminal proceedings or incarceration, and the parent entering military service. Attorney Matus points out that a Power of Attorney cannot be activated by the death of a parent, because under New Jersey law a Power of Attorney automatically terminates when the principal passes away. Permanent arrangements must take effect through a will or court appointment.

Court-appointed guardianship in New Jersey, by contrast, requires a petition to the Superior Court of New Jersey, Chancery Division, Probate Part. In Ocean County, the process begins at the Ocean County Surrogate's Office at the Ocean County Courthouse West Wing on Washington Street in Toms River. A judge appoints the guardian after a hearing, and the guardian's authority comes from the court order rather than from the parent. Court guardianship becomes necessary when both parents are deceased and no testamentary guardian was named in a will, when parental rights have been terminated, when the Division of Child Protection and Permanency has removed a child from the home, or when a child has inherited property requiring court-supervised management.

Matus advises families to think carefully about who they choose as attorney-in-fact and to name an alternate in the same document to prevent gaps in care. The selection should consider an existing relationship with the child, geographic proximity, financial responsibility, and the willingness to follow the parent's wishes regarding education, medical care, and religious upbringing. "A well-drafted Power of Attorney protects both the parent's rights and the child's continuity of care during a difficult period," Matus observes.

For New Jersey families facing temporary challenges such as medical treatment, military deployment, incarceration, or immigration proceedings, a parental Power of Attorney may provide a faster and less invasive alternative to formal court guardianship. Where the arrangement needs to be permanent or no parent is available to consent, formal proceedings through the Surrogate's Office remain the appropriate path. Consulting an experienced New Jersey guardianship attorney can help families choose the right approach for their circumstances.

About Matus Law Group:

Matus Law Group is a Toms River-based law firm focused on estate planning, guardianship, and special needs planning. Led by attorney Christine Matus, the firm represents families throughout Ocean County and across New Jersey. For consultations, call (732) 281-0060.

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