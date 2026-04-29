Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Pipeline Shows Strong Momentum As 75+ Pharma Companies In The Race Delveinsight

DelveInsight's “Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Insight 2026” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 75+ pipeline drugs in the Plaque Psoriasis pipeline landscape. It covers the Plaque Psoriasis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Plaque Psoriasis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Stay ahead in understanding the Plaque Psoriasis Treatment Landscape @ Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report



On April 24, 2026- InventisBio Co. Ltd announced a study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active-controlled multicenter clinical trial involving patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Safety and efficacy assessments will be conducted during the scheduled study visits throughout the trial. After completing the respective treatment, all subjects will undergo a safety follow-up. Both the investigators and subjects will remain blinded throughout the entire treatment period.

On April 20, 2026- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. initiated a study designed to identify the optimal induction dosing regimen of ORKA-002 in approximately 160 adult participants with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. The study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of 3 induction dosing regimens of ORKA-002 compared to placebo.

On April 20, 2026- Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a Phase 3b/4 study to evaluate the long-term safety of Deucravacitinib versus Ustekinumab in participants with psoriasis.

DelveInsight's Plaque Psoriasis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline therapies for Plaque Psoriasis treatment.

The leading Plaque Psoriasis Companies such as Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Affibody, Akeso Biopharma, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., DelArrivo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bio-Thera Solutions, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Meiji Pharma USA Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Bioeq GmbH, Can-Fite Biopharma, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Biocon, Pfizer, Ono Pharmaceutical, GC Cell Corporation, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Celltrion, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Sinocelltech, Azora Therapeutics and others. Promising Plaque Psoriasis Therapies such as EDP1815, AX-158, RWJ-445380, Tapinarof cream, 1%, Bimekizumab, TAK-279 and others.

Gain in-depth knowledge of key Plaque Psoriasis clinical trials, emerging drugs, and market opportunities @ Plaque Psoriasis Clinical Trials Assessment

The Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report provides disease overview, pipeline scenario and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain. The Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report also highlights the unmet needs with respect to the Plaque Psoriasis.

Plaque Psoriasis Overview

Psoriasis is recognized as the most prevalent immune-mediated inflammatory disease, involving skin and joints and associated with abnormalities of other systems. Plaque psoriasis is the commonest clinical type of psoriasis. Even though the condition is not life-threatening, it is difficult to treat and response rates vary widely.

Plaque Psoriasis Emerging Drugs Profile

ARQ-151: Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Topical roflumilast cream (ARQ-151) is a small molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4), an intracellular enzyme that increases the production of proinflammatory mediators and decreases the production of anti-inflammatory mediators, and has been implicated in a wide range of inflammatory diseases including psoriasis, eczema, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). PDE4 is an established target in dermatology, and other PDE4 inhibitors have been approved by the FDA for the systemic treatment of plaque psoriasis and the topical treatment of atopic dermatitis. Topical roflumilast cream is a highly potent, selective PDE4 inhibitor in a convenient, once-daily formulation that Arcutis is developing for chronic plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

ABY-035: Affibody

ABY-035 is a novel bispecific agent, potently targeting both subunits of IL-17A as well as albumin. ABY-035 has been specifically designed to utilize the strengths of Affibody's technology platform to create a very small protein drug (18 kDa, an eighth of the size of an antibody) with very high apparent affinity to IL-17A (KD ~300fM) and antibody-like half-life due to the strong (KD ~50pM) binding affinity to serum albumin.

AK101: Akeso Biopharma

AK101 injection is a novel antibody drug developed independently by the Company under the National Major Innovative Drug Projects. It is intended to be used for the treatment of autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and lupus. AK101 clinically treats autoimmune diseases by blocking the biological activities of cytokines IL-12 and IL-23. Johnson & Johnson's Ustekinumab (trade name: Stelara) which has the same drug targets has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis, and yielded US$6.4 billion in sales in 2019. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation to treat Plaque Psoriasis

Uncover critical updates on therapeutic innovations and their potential impact on patients @ Plaque Psoriasis Unmet Needs

The Plaque Psoriasis pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Plaque Psoriasis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Plaque Psoriasis Treatment.

Plaque Psoriasis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Plaque Psoriasis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Plaque Psoriasis market.

Plaque Psoriasis Companies

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Affibody, Akeso Biopharma, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., DelArrivo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bio-Thera Solutions, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Meiji Pharma USA Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Bioeq GmbH, Can-Fite Biopharma, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Biocon, Pfizer, Ono Pharmaceutical, GC Cell Corporation, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Celltrion, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Sinocelltech, Azora Therapeutics and others.

Plaque Psoriasis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Inhalation

Inhalation/Intravenous/Oral

Intranasal

Intravenous

Intravenous/ Subcutaneous

NA

Oral

Oral/intranasal/subcutaneous

Parenteral Subcutaneous

Plaque Psoriasis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Antibody

Antisense oligonucleotides

Immunotherapy

Monoclonal antibody

Peptides

Protein

Recombinant protein

Small molecule

Stem Cell Vaccine

See the latest progress in drug development and clinical research @ Plaque Psoriasis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Plaque Psoriasis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Plaque Psoriasis Companies:- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Affibody, Akeso Biopharma, Dong-A ST Co., Ltd., DelArrivo, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bio-Thera Solutions, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, Meiji Pharma USA Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., Amgen, Bioeq GmbH, Can-Fite Biopharma, Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Nimbus Therapeutics, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Biocon, Pfizer, Ono Pharmaceutical, GC Cell Corporation, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited, Celltrion, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd., Sinocelltech, Azora Therapeutic s and others.

Plaque Psoriasis Therapies- EDP1815, AX-158, RWJ-445380, Tapinarof cream, 1%, Bimekizumab, TAK-279 and others.

Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Plaque Psoriasis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

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Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryPlaque Psoriasis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentPlaque Psoriasis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Preregistration)ARQ-151: Arcutis BiotherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)ABY-035: AffibodyDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)CT303: GC CellDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsPlaque Psoriasis Key CompaniesPlaque Psoriasis Key ProductsPlaque Psoriasis- Unmet NeedsPlaque Psoriasis- Market Drivers and BarriersPlaque Psoriasis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionPlaque Psoriasis Analyst ViewsPlaque Psoriasis Key CompaniesAppendix

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