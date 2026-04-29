SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA - April 29, 2026 - ALL Trial Lawyers today announced that founding partner Mohammad "Mo" Abuershaid has earned his seventh consecutive Super Lawyers selection, and 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star recognition earlier in the year, and is expanding the firm's San Bernardino County parent resource at SanBernardinoCPSLawyer - a site specifically organized around the Department of Children and Family Services (CFS), which is the San Bernardino County agency families must deal with (not "CPS").

The Super Lawyers recognition was announced on April 8, 2026 through ACCESS Newswire. According to the release, Abuershaid is recognized statewide as one of California's leading juvenile dependency and CPS defense attorneys and has personally handled more than 2,000 juvenile dependency matters, from emergency detentions through trials and appeals (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC ). His January 9, 2026 Rising Star designation was distributed by the same wire (ACCESS Newswire via Yahoo Finance ).

A Resource Built Around San Bernardino's CFS System

San Bernardino County does not operate a "CPS" - investigations are conducted by Children and Family Services (CFS). SanBernardinoCPSLawyer is organized around that distinction and around CFS's working relationships with local law enforcement (see, for example, the NACo-recognized CFS/Fontana PD collaboration ).

Key parent-facing pages include:



Attorney Profile - Mo Abuershaid - credentials, admissions, practice background.

San Bernardino CPS Defense - how CFS investigates and how parents can respond.

Practice Areas - dependency, emergency removal response, relative placement, and related matters. Contact Us - 24/7 intake for San Bernardino County parents.

About Mohammad Abuershaid

Mohammad Abuershaid is the founding partner of ALL Trial Lawyers. He earned his Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University in 2014 and is admitted to practice in California, the Southern District of California, and the Central District of California. He is certified annually as a juvenile dependency practitioner and is authorized to appear in dependency courts in every county in California (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC). His State Bar record (License #297270) is available from the State Bar of California.

About ALL Trial Lawyers

ALL Trial Lawyers is a California firm concentrating on CPS defense, juvenile dependency, and criminal defense, serving families throughout Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego Counties (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC).