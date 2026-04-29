ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA - April 29, 2026 - ALL Trial Lawyers, founded by attorney Mohammad "Mo" Abuershaid, today announced that its founding partner has been selected to the Super Lawyers list for the seventh consecutive year and named a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star earlier in the year, and that the firm is expanding its Orange County parent resource hub at OrangeCountyCPSLawyer to help local families navigate investigations by the Orange County Social Services Agency (SSA).

The Super Lawyers selection, announced April 8, 2026 through ACCESS Newswire, recognizes Abuershaid statewide as one of California's leading juvenile dependency and CPS defense attorneys. According to the release, Abuershaid has personally handled more than 2,000 juvenile dependency matters, representing parents at every stage from emergency detentions through jurisdictional and dispositional proceedings, trials, and appeals (ACCESS Newswire via WBOC ). In January, he was separately named a 2026 Super Lawyers Rising Star (ACCESS Newswire via Yahoo Finance ).

A County-Specific Resource for Orange County Families

Orange County families facing allegations of abuse or neglect are investigated by the Social Services Agency - not by a generic "CPS" office. The OrangeCountyCPSLawyer site is built specifically around SSA's intake, investigation, and detention procedures, and around the juvenile dependency courthouse at the Lamoreaux Justice Center in Orange.

Key parent-facing sections include:



CPS Defense Overview - how SSA cases typically progress in Orange County.

What to Do in the First 48 Hours - the firm's live blog, covering emergency removals, safety plans, anonymous tips, and hospital CPS contact.

Free Consultation Request - 24/7 intake for Orange County parents. About Mo Abuershaid - credentials, admissions, and practice background.

About Mohammad Abuershaid:

Mohammad Abuershaid is the founding partner of ALL Trial Lawyers. He earned his Juris Doctor from Western Michigan University in 2014 and is admitted to practice in California, the Southern District of California, and the Central District of California. He is certified annually as a juvenile dependency practitioner and is authorized to appear in dependency courts in every county in California. He began his career at the Orange County Public Defender's Office.

His California State Bar record (License #297270) is available on the official State Bar of California attorney search.

About ALL Trial Lawyers:

ALL Trial Lawyers is a California firm concentrating on CPS defense, juvenile dependency, and criminal defense. The firm represents parents and families throughout Orange County, Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County, and San Diego County.