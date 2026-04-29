From Broadcast To Blackout: Bajaur Radio Station Goes Off-Air

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Bajaur: A troubling situation has emerged in Bajaur where a government-run radio station has been left without electricity, bringing its transmission to a complete halt.

According to sources, officials from the power utility allegedly disconnected critical links from the station's transformer and removed them over non-payment of outstanding electricity bills, effectively paralyzing operations.

Local sources claim the action was taken due to significant unpaid dues owed by the radio station. However, no official statement has yet been issued by the power authorities, and the station's administration has also remained silent, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the matter.

Meanwhile, the condition of the station's staff is reported to be equally alarming. Presenters and other employees have allegedly not received salaries for several months, leaving them in severe financial distress. Workers have urged higher authorities to take immediate notice and ensure payment of their pending dues.

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It is worth noting that the state-run radio station, established at a cost of millions, is now completely non-functional. This not only places an additional burden on the national exchequer but also deprives the public of an important source of information and entertainment.

Civil society groups and journalist organizations have expressed serious concern over the situation, calling on the government to urgently resolve the issue, restore the station's operations, and hold those responsible accountable to prevent further waste of public resources.