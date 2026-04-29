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"ROK SPAS Denver 40 person Sauna"Named Mindbody's Best Health and Wellness Brand of 2025, ROK SPAS expands after a breakout first year operating Colorado's most complete, pristinely clean, and luxurious contrast therapy facility - anchored by a 40-person Finnish sauna and the only five-plunge cold therapy range in Denver

DENVER, CO - April 29, 2026 - ROK SPAS, named Mindbody's Best Health and Wellness Brand of 2025 and home to Denver's largest sauna, today announced its first expansion beyond its flagship location, with a new facility scheduled to open in 2027. The award - recognizing ROK SPAS as the top health and wellness brand on the Mindbody platform out of more than 70,000 businesses globally - caps a breakout first year for the brand, whose flagship offers the most complete, luxurious, and pristinely clean contrast therapy experience in Colorado, anchored by a 40-person traditional Finnish sauna and five cold plunges spanning a graduated 38–55°F range.

The new location will bring the ROK SPAS contrast therapy model - long-recognized as the best sauna and cold plunge experience in Denver - to a new market, responding to member demand that has consistently outpaced capacity at the flagship since opening.

"A year ago we made a bet that Colorado would embrace serious contrast therapy at scale. The 40-person sauna was the centerpiece of that bet - the largest sauna in Denver, designed for the kind of communal experience you find in Finland, but built to a luxury standard with the cleanliness people expect from a premium spa," said Malia Makaila, founder of ROK SPAS. "Being named Mindbody's Best Health and Wellness Brand of 2025 - out of 40,000 US businesses on the platform - told us the model is working not just locally, but on a national stage."

What makes ROK SPAS the most complete contrast therapy facility in Denver:



A 40-guest Finnish sauna - Denver's largest sauna, heated to a traditional 194°F

Five cold plunges across a 38–55°F graduated range - the only facility in Denver with five cold plunges and the only facility offering a temperature range accessible to first-timers (55°F) through elite-athletes (38°F)

A 30-person eucalyptus steam room for respiratory and circulatory benefits at scale

Pristinely maintained water and air systems across every modality

Guided contrast therapy circuits led by trained recovery specialists The only facility in the Denver metro area combining sauna and cold plunge therapy at this scale in one continuous luxury circuit



Cold plunge therapy, made accessible to everyone

Most contrast therapy facilities offer a single cold plunge at a single temperature, which can be intimidating for first-time guests. ROK SPAS is the only facility in Denver with five cold plunges and the only facility offering a graduated temperature range - from 55°F for beginners to 38°F for elite athletes. The graduated approach allows guests to build cold tolerance over weeks or months and supports a wider range of protocols, from beginner wellness routines to advanced recovery work for professional athletes.

The 40-person flagship sauna - roughly four times the capacity of a typical commercial sauna - has hosted communal löyly rituals, athletic team recovery sessions, corporate wellness bookings, and wellness classes since opening, establishing ROK SPAS as the premier sauna and cold plunge destination in the Denver metro area.

National recognition for a Denver original

ROK SPAS's Mindbody Best Health and Wellness Brand of 2025 award places the Denver-based facility among the most recognized wellness brands in the United States. Mindbody, the wellness industry's largest software platform with more than 70,000 businesses globally, evaluates brands on member experience, growth, retention, and operational excellence - recognition that contributed directly to ROK's decision to expand.

(Award announcement: )

About ROK SPAS

Founded in 2025, ROK SPAS is home to Denver's largest sauna - a 40-person traditional Finnish sauna - and the only facility in Denver with five cold plunges spanning a 38–55°F graduated range, making it the most complete, luxurious, and pristinely clean contrast therapy facility in Colorado. In 2025, ROK SPAS was named Mindbody's Best Health and Wellness Brand, recognized as the top health and wellness brand among more than 40,000 US businesses on the Mindbody platform. ROK SPAS is now expanding beyond Denver, with a new location scheduled to open in 2027.

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