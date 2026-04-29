Geidea Partners With Weixin Pay To Enable Seamless Payments For Chinese Visitors Across The Region

29 April, Dubai, UAE – Geidea, a leading fintech and payments technology provider in the region, has announced a strategic partnership with Weixin Pay (also known as WeChat Pay), one of China's most widely used digital payment ecosystems, to enable seamless payment acceptance for Chinese visitors across its merchant network.

Through this partnership, Geidea merchants will be able to accept Weixin Pay at approved locations, empowering businesses across retail, hospitality, and tourism to better serve the rapidly growing influx of Chinese travellers visiting the region for both leisure and business.

As global travel continues its strong upward trajectory, Chinese outbound tourism remains one of the most influential drivers of international consumer spending. By integrating Weixin Pay into its payments ecosystem, Geidea is removing friction at the point of sale and unlocking access to a high-value customer segment through a trusted, familiar, and widely adopted payment method.

For Chinese visitors, the integration delivers a seamless, app-native payment experience. Transactions can be completed instantly using their preferred digital wallet, eliminating the need for currency exchange or alternative payment methods. The result is a more intuitive, confident, and frictionless checkout journey that enhances overall spending ease.

For merchants, the benefits are both immediate and strategic. Accepting Weixin Pay enables businesses to increase conversion rates among Chinese customers, capture incremental revenue, and position themselves as globally accessible destinations. The solution integrates effortlessly into existing payment infrastructure, ensuring rapid enablement without operational disruption.

Freedom Li, Weixin Pay International Business President, said:“We are excited to join forces with Geidea to expand the reach of Weixin Pay in the region. This partnership is a significant step in our mission to provide Chinese travelers with a seamless and familiar payment experience wherever they go. By integrating our ecosystem with Geidea's merchant network, we are not only simplifying transactions but also but also enhancing the ability of local merchants to provide a seamless experience for Chinese visitors.”

“Through our partnership with Weixin Pay, we are enabling businesses across the region to better serve Chinese visitors by offering the payment methods they know and trust,” said Pankaj Kundra, CEO of Geidea.“This collaboration reflects our commitment to connecting global payment ecosystems and helping our merchants unlock new growth opportunities in an increasingly interconnected world.”

By bridging global payment ecosystems with local merchant networks, Geidea continues to strengthen its role in powering tourism and retail growth across the region. This partnership marks another step forward in delivering inclusive, seamless, and globally connected payment experiences at scale.

About Weixin Pay:

Weixin Pay, a leading mobile payment platform under Tencent, is widely used by hundreds of millions of users in China and internationally, offering seamless cashless payment solutions across retail, dining, transportation and tourism-related services. Its extensive digital ecosystem enables destinations to connect with Chinese travellers throughout their travel journey, from trip planning and payments to on-ground spending, making it a strategic platform for enhancing travel convenience and destination engagement.

About Geidea:

Geidea is a leading technology firm operating in the fintech space by offering digital banking technology, smart payment terminals and business management solutions for the retail and digital commerce sectors, currently serving over 650,000 merchants worldwide. The company is expanding internationally with operations in the UAE and Egypt. Founded in 2008 by Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah AlOthman, the group is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where AlOthman continues to serve as the Executive Chairperson.

Geidea believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. The company continues to focus on its mission of empowering merchants with the tools to start, manage and grow their businesses, which is at the heart of what Geidea does. The group received an official certification as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) in all of its offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and India where it employs more than 2300 team members.