Mines Ministry Holds Workshop On Strengthening Critical Minerals Value Chain

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Mines organised a consultative workshop on developing a critical minerals value chain, focusing on strategies to strengthen India's resource ecosystem with emphasis on recycling and secondary sources.

Addressing the workshop, Mines Secretary Piyush Goyal highlighted the need for greater private sector participation to accelerate development across the value chain.

He underscored the role of the National Critical Minerals Mission in building a resilient and self-reliant supply chain through policy reforms, ease of doing business, and targeted incentives.

Discussions at the workshop focused on the potential of secondary resources such as mine waste, tailings, slags, and industrial residues as alternative sources of critical minerals. Participants also emphasised the importance of urban mining through recycling of e-waste and end-of-life batteries.

Technical sessions covered key areas including emerging technologies, pilot projects, and the need to strengthen the recycling ecosystem, while addressing policy and regulatory gaps.

Industry representatives from companies such as Hindalco, Rubamin, Attero and Lohum, along with global institutions including the World Bank, shared insights on technological and commercial aspects of scaling recovery efforts.

Participants highlighted the need to bridge gaps between laboratory research and industrial-scale implementation, while creating enabling frameworks to attract investment and foster innovation.

The workshop concluded with a consensus on enhancing collaboration among government, industry, and academia to accelerate deployment of technologies and strengthen India's critical minerals ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)

