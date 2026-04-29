New Era Of Strategic Partnership: United States Advances Key Investments And Cooperation At The Three Seas Initiative Summit

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and U.S. Ambassador to Croatia Nicole McGraw accompanied U.S. Head of Delegation Secretary of Energy Chris Wright to the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Summit and Business Forum in Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 28-29, 2026.

The Three Seas Initiative is a vital forum for accelerating infrastructure development, energy security, and digital connectivity among 13 Central and Eastern European countries between the Baltic, Black, and Adriatic Seas. The United States serves as a strategic partner to the Three Seas Initiative.

The U.S. delegation advanced several major energy initiatives that expand U.S. energy investments and partnerships across Central and Eastern Europe. These initiatives promote American and transatlantic energy security and reduce the region's vulnerability to energy coercion, while creating opportunities for U.S. companies and workers in support of President Trump's America First foreign policy agenda.

Key 3SI Summit outcomes include:

Bilateral Memorandum of Understanding on the Trump Peace Pipelines Framework – Enhances energy connectivity through strategic pipeline and energy infrastructure that reduces European dependence on adversarial energy sources.

U.S.-Croatia Joint Statement on Enhanced Civil Nuclear Cooperation – Deepens the partnership between the United States and Croatia to expand critical aspects of Croatia's civil nuclear program in mutually determined areas. Joint Statement of Intent Supporting the Intergovernmental Agreement between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia for the Southern Interconnection Gas Pipeline – Strengthens energy infrastructure linkages that open markets for U.S. energy exports in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Protocol Amending the Bilateral Income Tax Treaty – Brings the income tax treaty between the United States and Croatia, signed on December 7, 2022, into conformity with current U.S. law and creates certainty for U.S. cross-border investment in areas such as relief from double taxation subject to Senate ratification. Croatia Small Modular Reactor (SMR) Feasibility Study – Supports Croatia's steps to deploy safe, secure, advanced U.S. nuclear technologies with the highest standards of nonproliferation, under the Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of SMR Technology (FIRST) Program. Statement of Intent to Launch a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) Study Between the United States, Slovakia, and Westinghouse Electric Company – Builds on the U.S.-Slovakia Agreement to Facilitate Cooperation on the Jaslovské Bohunice Nuclear Power Plant Project and Civil Nuclear Program in the Slovak Republic. The United States, Slovakia, and Westinghouse Electric Company intend to launch a FEED study for the Westinghouse nuclear power plant in Slovakia, expected to be funded by the Foundational Infrastructure for Responsible Use of SMR Technology (FIRST) Program.