SF QOZ Fund Executive Discusses Crypto Gains, Opportunity Zones, And Miami Real Estate Trends

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- As cryptocurrency investors evaluate tax strategies and diversification options, SF QOZ Fund I, LLC has introduced a Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) investment structure tied to a multifamily development in downtown Miami. The approach comes as Opportunity Zone designations are expected to be redrawn beginning in 2027.

In the following Q&A, Liam T. Krahe, Esq., co-founder of SF QOZ Fund, discusses how digital asset gains are intersecting with real estate investment strategies, as well as the market dynamics influencing investor behavior.



Q: How are crypto investors approaching capital gains in the current market environment?

Crypto investors are navigating a unique set of challenges. Many have accumulated significant gains, but liquidating positions can trigger substantial tax obligations. As a result, some are exploring ways to manage that exposure while maintaining long-term portfolio flexibility. Opportunity Zone structures have become part of that conversation because they allow for the deferral of realized gains when proceeds are reinvested within the required timeframe.



Q: What role do Qualified Opportunity Zones play in long-term investment planning?

Opportunity Zones were designed to encourage long-term investment in designated areas. One of the key features is that, under current rules, if an investment is held for at least ten years, any appreciation generated within the fund may not be subject to capital gains tax. That provision continues to drive interest, particularly among investors focused on long-term strategies rather than short-term positioning.



Q: How does real estate function as a counterbalance to digital assets?

Real estate operates differently from digital assets in several ways. It is typically less volatile and has a long-established role as a store of value. Additionally, income-producing properties can generate cash flow and may be used in financing structures, which introduces a different type of liquidity than what is typically available in crypto markets. For some investors, that contrast is part of a wider diversification strategy.



Q: What does the process look like when gains from digital assets are used in this type of structure?

In general, when an investor realizes a capital gain, those proceeds can be reinvested into a Qualified Opportunity Fund within 180 days. In cases where digital assets are involved, they are converted into U.S. dollars before being deployed into the fund to meet regulatory requirements. The structure itself is typically passive, meaning investors participate without having to manage the underlying asset.



Q: Why is Miami attracting attention in this context?

Miami has experienced sustained population growth and continues to face a shortage of housing, particularly in higher-density urban areas. At the same time, the city has developed a reputation as a hub for technology and digital asset activity. Those factors, combined with ongoing demand for multifamily housing, have made it a focal point for certain types of real estate investment.



Q: How are upcoming changes to Opportunity Zone designations affecting timing?

Opportunity Zone maps are scheduled to be updated beginning January 1, 2027, as part of the program's normal cycle. That means some areas that currently qualify may not be included in future designations. For investors, this creates a defined period during which existing zones remain eligible under current rules. As a result, timing has become a more visible consideration when planning how and when to redeploy realized gains into long-term investments.



Q: What role does Florida's Live Local Act play in developments like this?

The Live Local Act has introduced mechanisms that can streamline approvals and allow for increased density in qualifying developments, particularly those that include workforce housing components. In practice, that can affect how quickly projects move from planning to delivery, which is an important consideration in development timelines.



About SF QOZ Fund

SF QOZ Fund I, LLC is a real estate investment and development platform dedicated to transformative projects in high-growth metropolitan areas. As a certified Qualified Opportunity Zone Fund, the firm identifies unique off-market opportunities that align luxury lifestyle with significant investor tax benefits. Led by principals David S. Cohen, Esq. and Liam T. Krahe, Esq., the team brings together decades of expertise in real estate securities, complex commercial transactions, and land-use law to build a billion-dollar platform of premier urban assets. For more information, visit sfqozfund