Egypt - President El-Sisi Meets President Of Hiroshima University

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, April 29, 2026/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the President of Hiroshima University, Mitsuo Ochi, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Education and Technical Education Mohamed Abdel Latif, Vice President of the University Shinji Kaneko, and Japan's Ambassador in Cairo Fumio Iwai.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy said President El-Sisi expressed that Egypt valued the distinguished relations Egypt and Japan share and their longstanding partnership in the fields of basic and higher education. In this regard, the President commended the fruitful and constructive cooperation between Egypt and Hiroshima University.

The President also affirmed Egypt's interest to expand cooperation with Japan in the fields of education and pedagogy to support Egypt's efforts to develop curricula and enhance the quality and standards of education. This includes maximizing the benefits of modern technological applications in the education sector by keeping pace with the latest technological tools, including Artificial Intelligence, thereby contributing to equipping students with the best scientific methods and preparing them for the job market.

The President of Hiroshima University expressed his pleasure at visiting Egypt and meeting with the President, noting that the University highly values the longstanding cooperation with the Egyptian government. He also praised Egypt's efforts to develop educational programs and the education system in general. The President of Hiroshima University added that during his visit to Egypt, he reviewed efforts related to the application of modern educational methods and reaffirmed the University's commitment to continuing cooperation with the Egyptian government to strengthen fruitful collaboration and support Egypt's priorities in this regard.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.