CRPF DG Visits Bhabanipur Booth, Briefs Troops For Fair WB Polling

Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) GP Singh on Wednesday visited the Chetla Bhabanipur Booth in Bhabanipur Assembly constituency. During the visit, he interacted with the stakeholders and briefed the troops on duty.

"On the day of Phase 2 polling in WB, DG @crpfindia Shri @gpsinghips visited Chetla Bhabanipur Booth. He interacted with stakeholders & briefed troops on duty. The message is loud & clear: ensure peaceful & fair voting as per @ECISVEEP norms," CRPF wrote on X. On the day of Phase 2 polling in WB, DG @crpfindia Shri @gpsinghips visited Chetla Bhabanipur Booth. He interacted with stakeholders & briefed troops on duty. The message is loud & clear: ensure peaceful & fair voting as per @ECISVEEP norms. #NationFirst#Vandematram150... twitter/0fJwgFXqS6 - CRPF (@crpfindia) April 29, 2026

CRPF Beefs Up Security

Earlier, on Tuesday, the CRPF conducted a route march in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Moreover, CRPF Deputy Commandant Nil Kamal Bharadwaj had noted that personnel have been deployed to patrol all constituencies in Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. "A large number of CRPF personnel are patrolling all the constituencies of Kolkata, the routes for public movement from all the polling stations, hyper-sensitive and normal booths... If there were any goons, they have either hidden or changed their location because they are not here..." said Bharadwaj.

High-Stakes Election Concludes

The second phase of polling included the high-profile Bhabanipur seat, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee contesting from there.

Meanwhile, the main contest in West Bengal in the 2026 Assembly polls is between the incumbent Trinamool Congress seeking to defend its throne for a fourth consecutive term and the resurgent BJP, looking for a historic victory in the state.

The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on Wednesday, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour.

The first phase of polling was held on April 23.

The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The result for the high-stakes battle will be announced on May 4, along with other states like Tamil Nadu, Keralam, Assam and Puducherry. (ANI)

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