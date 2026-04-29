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Italy’s PM Reiterates Defense Spending Support, Shifts Focus to Economy
(MENAFN) Italy’s prime minister has reiterated her support for increasing defense spending while stressing that the government must now prioritize economic concerns, according to reports.
Giorgia Meloni told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that her stance on the issue remains unchanged.
“I haven't changed my mind … on the issue of defense spending,” she said, adding, "I take responsibility for it because I know it's not a very popular issue."
She also emphasized that leaders should act according to responsibility rather than popularity, stating that defense spending remains “an absolute priority.”
However, she noted that current conditions require a stronger focus on the economy. “Today I must prioritize what's happening on the economic level, because if I no longer have a nation, there's no need for me to defend it,” she said.
Meloni added that the government would seek to balance its commitments in line with available resources. “Maybe we won't do everything we could have done or should have done, let's try to make ends meet,” she said.
Giorgia Meloni told a press conference after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that her stance on the issue remains unchanged.
“I haven't changed my mind … on the issue of defense spending,” she said, adding, "I take responsibility for it because I know it's not a very popular issue."
She also emphasized that leaders should act according to responsibility rather than popularity, stating that defense spending remains “an absolute priority.”
However, she noted that current conditions require a stronger focus on the economy. “Today I must prioritize what's happening on the economic level, because if I no longer have a nation, there's no need for me to defend it,” she said.
Meloni added that the government would seek to balance its commitments in line with available resources. “Maybe we won't do everything we could have done or should have done, let's try to make ends meet,” she said.
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