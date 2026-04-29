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Serbian Protesters Demand Eurovision Boycott Over Israel Entry

Serbian Protesters Demand Eurovision Boycott Over Israel Entry


2026-04-29 09:35:12
(MENAFN) Demonstrators in Serbia’s capital, Belgrade, gathered on Tuesday to demand a boycott of the Eurovision Song Contest in response to Israel’s participation in the competition.

The protest took place outside the headquarters of Serbia’s public broadcaster, Radio Television of Serbia (RTS), where participants argued that Serbia’s involvement in the event would be seen as endorsing Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

The group called on Serbian authorities to withdraw from the contest and urged RTS to cancel the country’s participation altogether.

Protesters were seen waving Palestinian flags during the demonstration. In a written statement, organizers said Serbia should replace its Eurovision involvement with programming dedicated to Palestine.

The calls come as several countries, including Slovenia, Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland, and Iceland, have already announced their withdrawal from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest following Israel’s inclusion.

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